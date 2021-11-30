Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dicker Data Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDR   AU000000DDR5

DICKER DATA LIMITED

(DDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicker Data : Application for quotation of securities - DDR

11/30/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

DICKER DATA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DDR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

51,201

01/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

DICKER DATA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

000969362

1.3

ASX issuer code

DDR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

9/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

DDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

51,201

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 14.93780000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares are being issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

DDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

172,884,664

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dicker Data Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 000 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Net income 2020 57,2 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net Debt 2020 92,4 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 2 444 M 1 734 M 1 742 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart DICKER DATA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dicker Data Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICKER DATA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,14 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Dicker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Stojcevski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Welch Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Vladimir Mitnovetski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Leanne Ralph Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICKER DATA LIMITED35.31%1 712
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.45%44 048
HP INC.46.12%41 410
GOERTEK INC.39.55%27 705
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC67.41%23 167
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.29%19 111