Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dicker Data Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDR   AU000000DDR5

DICKER DATA LIMITED

(DDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicker Data : Aruba Central's new licensing system is simpler than food delivery

09/06/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aruba has rolled out a new licensing system for Central, its cloud networking platform - and it's much simpler to manage than before. Aruba have aligned the licence type to devices being managed and streamlined the services offered into two licence types: Foundation and Advanced.

If you're unfamiliar with Aruba Central, know that it offers a single source of truth and control for every device, office, and network instance that your organisation deploys. With the help of AI and its microservices architecture, Aruba Central can help organisations of all sizes achieve greater productivity, significant operational IT cost savings, and greater resilience for digital services - all increasingly valuable as purchasing and working behaviours continue their great migration online. Find out more about Aruba Central on Aruba's website or check out our series of useful how-to video guides.

If you're an existing Aruba customer, here's what the new licensing system means for you.
TLDR; watch the video below instead to help you learn about transitioning to the new Aruba Central licenses.

Easier than eating in?

After the events of the past year, most of us have grown increasingly familiar with ordering food to our homes - a convenience and service that we should all be thankful for. What can get confusing, though, is delivery fees for those meals - calculated based on time of day, distance, and various other factors that seem to change every time we order. Necessary as they are for our F&B operators' margins, delivery fees add an extra layer of complexity to an otherwise straightforward process.

The same could be said of Aruba Central's legacy licensing system, where IT managers would need to buy a device management token for each of their devices under Aruba Central's control. You'd then need to purchase a service token for each device that would allow you to apply one or more services to that specific device. Managing two types of tokens is, of course, more complicated than looking after just one - and potentially risky if you forgot to renew either type of token.

That's no longer the case with Aruba Central's new licensing system. Now, each device on the network requires only one license that governs both access and all services. Network managers can choose between either a Foundation or an Advanced licence for each of their devices, based on what they need:

  • Foundation licences cover a range of commonly used services including AI and analytics; orchestration; content filtering; provisioning; and 24/7 TAC support. Most Aruba customers can get the job done with Foundation licences alone.
  • Advanced licences offer advanced segmentation; enhanced AI and analytics; Unified Comms and Collaboration visibility; and advanced support. These cater to more sophisticated use-cases, typically for larger enterprises requiring particularly high levels of resiliency or automation across mission-critical infrastructures.

For those looking for additional support, there's also the Hardware-Only Foundational Care add-on - offering Next Business Day or 4-Hour parts support for hardware issues. It's a more cost-efficient way of handling hardware replacements than traditional models where hardware and software need to be replaced in one.

One licence per device means no more confusion around what services different parts of your network can access, or unexpected add-on expenses on top of your initial device licences. That's easier than calculating the delivery fee from your local sushi bar to your doorstep - and the difference in fees between ordering at 5pm versus 6pm.

A five-step recipe to transition your licences

If you're already using Aruba Central for your networks, any device management tokens that you're currently using should have already been upgraded to Foundation licences.

Unused tokens can be upgraded by logging into Aruba Central and following the recipe below:

1. Click on 'Account Home' and click on the 'Key Management' tile.

2. Select 'Convert DMs to new licence types' in the top right.

3. Select your licence keys, click on 'Convert'

4. Specify how many of each type of licence you'd like to provision. These are based on the type and family of device being used (AP, Gateway, Switch). You will need to allocate all of the licences before you are able to convert them.

5. Navigate back to your Key Management view, and you'll see the new licences ready and available for use.

Note that by 31 December 2021, all unused tokens will be converted to AP Foundation licences - but you'll still be able to change these into other types of licences after this happens.

Streamlining and optimising your network with Aruba Central is even easier than ever before - perhaps even more so than ordering actual takeaway.

Disclaimer

Dicker Data Limited published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DICKER DATA LIMITED
11:22aDICKER DATA : Aruba Central's new licensing system is simpler than food delivery
PU
01:22aDICKER DATA : Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
PU
09/01DICKER DATA : Why your customers can't afford to not be protected
PU
08/30DICKER DATA : introduces new online Microsoft End User Portal to save you time a..
PU
08/26DICKER DATA : Records 9.2% Increase in H1 Profit; Shares Fall 8%
MT
08/25Dicker Data Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
08/22HPE SMART RATE : unlock the power of multi-gigabit ethernet for enterprise clien..
PU
08/17DICKER DATA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/12WI-FI 6E : Australia's next big revolution in Wi-Fi
PU
08/11Dicker Data Limited Announces Ordinary Franked Dividend for the Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 669 M - -
Net income 2021 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 2 364 M 1 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart DICKER DATA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dicker Data Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICKER DATA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,68 AUD
Average target price 13,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Dicker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Stojcevski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Welch Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Vladimir Mitnovetski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Leanne Ralph Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICKER DATA LIMITED30.91%1 757
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.32.54%74 323
HP INC.21.43%34 414
GOERTEK INC.25.40%24 150
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC45.30%20 410
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.63%20 232