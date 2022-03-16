Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dicker Data Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDR   AU000000DDR5

DICKER DATA LIMITED

(DDR)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicker Data : Carbon Black's Integration with the VMware Portfolio

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
Carbon Black integrates with other VMWare portfolio products to provide Intrinsic Security.

The customer can have full coverage of their environment by connecting those checkpoints together while reducing complexity and blind spots.

Workspace One:

Workspace ONE Intelligence provides an automation engine that enables IT administrators to take actions on managed devices based on multiple sources of data. When integrated with VMware Carbon Black Cloud, Workspace ONE Intelligence receives alerts and enables automated workflows based on incoming threats, to allow you to take automated actions on the device.

Carbon Black Cloud uses the Data Forward API to obtain the alerts and make them available in Workspace ONE Intelligence. A set of Carbon Black API Keys is required to enable the integration in Workspace ONE Intelligence. The Data Forward API enables access to different types of events. For this integration, however, only alerts (event type = CB_ANALYTICS) are pulled out by Workspace ONE Intelligence.

NSX:

NSX is a virtual networking and security solution suite that allows you to easily virtualize networks so you can establish controls and increase security. With micro segmentation rules, it's easy to create policies that automatically place servers into specific segments based on how they're tagged when set up. The result is users can be held to their own server while others can be kept out.

In the CBC console under the Actions panel on the right-hand side you are now able to select 'Apply NSX Tag' and this will trigger the appropriate rules within NSX to isolate, quarantine or take custom Firewall actions.

Horizon 8:

VMware Instant Clones technology rapidly provisions full-featured, personalized desktops and applications from a single golden image, reducing the amount of time managing VMs. Now the images can be tested before applying to the entire pool, providing the granularity needed by admins.

Another key enhancement to Instant Clones is deeper integration between Horizon and Carbon Black, providing additional security for VDI environments. Carbon Black runs a scan in the background of a golden image or pool prior to cloning to ensure there are no security issues such as malware, viruses, or pool configuration issues. Once the scan is complete, it will provide a "ready to clone" status, ensuring admins they are cloning a clean golden image or pool.

Disclaimer

Dicker Data Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 256 M - -
Net income 2022 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 1 780 M 1 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart DICKER DATA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dicker Data Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICKER DATA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,31 AUD
Average target price 16,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Dicker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Stojcevski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Welch Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Vladimir Mitnovetski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Leanne Ralph Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICKER DATA LIMITED-7.01%1 728
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.28%38 760
HP INC.-7.46%35 920
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.82%21 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-21.57%18 902
GOERTEK INC.-36.14%18 493