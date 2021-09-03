Log in
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
Beijing Government Mulls Taking Control of Didi Global, Bloomberg Reports

09/03/2021 | 07:09am EDT
--The municipal government of Beijing is looking into an investment in Didi Global to give state-run firms control of the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Beijing has proposed state-backed companies including Shouqi Group, which is part of Beijing Tourism Group, to acquire a stake in Didi, according to Bloomberg, adding that it is unclear how big a stake is being considered.

--The proposal may give the state-backed companies a so-called golden share, which would come with veto power and a board seat, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2YfGzei

Write to Jacques van Wersch at jacques.vanwersch@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0708ET

