Beijing Government Mulls Taking Control of Didi Global, Bloomberg Reports

--The municipal government of Beijing is looking into an investment in Didi Global to give state-run firms control of the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Beijing has proposed state-backed companies including Shouqi Group, which is part of Beijing Tourism Group, to acquire a stake in Didi, according to Bloomberg, adding that it is unclear how big a stake is being considered.

--The proposal may give the state-backed companies a so-called golden share, which would come with veto power and a board seat, Bloomberg says.

