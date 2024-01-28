SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese automotive battery maker CATL has set up a battery swapping joint venture with ride-hailing firm Didi, it said in a statement on its WeChat account on Sunday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.7 USD
|-0.27%
|-0.27%
|-6.33%
|04:31am
|China's CATL in battery-swapping partnership with Didi
|RE
|04:31am
|CHINA'S CATL SETS UP JOINT VENTURE WITH DIDI ON BATTERY SWAPPING…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|-0.49%
|-
|150 CNY
|-3.23%
|-3.16%
|91 949 M $
|3.7 USD
|-0.27%
|-0.27%
|17 784 M $
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.33%
|17 784 M $
|+45.16%
|4 466 M $
|+12.77%
|2 710 M $
|-8.30%
|2 219 M $
|-4.64%
|1 509 M $
|+5.22%
|1 339 M $
|-2.86%
|1 333 M $
|-12.95%
|1 149 M $
|+10.35%
|1 144 M $
|-1.46%
|1 003 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock DiDi Global Inc. - OTC Markets
- News DiDi Global Inc.
- China's CATL in battery-swapping partnership with Didi