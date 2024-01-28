DiDi Global Inc is a China-based company principally engaged in the operation of mobility technology platform. The Company is focused on shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of mobility services. The Company operates in three segments: China Mobility, International and Other Initiatives. The China Mobility segment mainly comprises of ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur and hitch services. The International segment includes ride hailing and food delivery services in international markets, outside of China. The Other Initiatives mainly consist of bike and electric bike (e-bike) sharing, intra-city freight, community group buying, autonomous driving, financial services and auto solutions, such as charging, refueling, maintenance and repair.

Sector Software