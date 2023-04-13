Advanced search
    DIDIY   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDIY)
04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
3.660 USD   -2.40%
04:20aChina's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
RE
03/29Sinomach’s NEV Arm Confirms Talks With Outside Investors
MT
03/16DiDi Global Reportedly Planning to Expand to More Cities This Year
MT
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

04/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global showed off a robotaxi concept car it called "Didi Neuron" during a company event broadcast online on Thursday, which has robotic arms that can help passengers pick up bottles of water or carry their luggage.

The blue and white vehicle was unveiled by Didi Autonomous Driving COO Meng Xing.

(Reporting by Josh Ye, writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 19 618 M 19 618 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 B 17 766 M 17 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 24 396
Free-Float 77,2%
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,16 CNY
Average target price 37,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Deputy General Manager-Ride Hailing Department
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.15.09%17 766
SNAP INC.18.66%16 794
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-6.38%2 577
DENA CO., LTD.6.17%1 568
HELLO GROUP INC.-5.01%1 529
FINVOLUTION GROUP-23.79%1 078
