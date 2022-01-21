Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Transport Ministry Summons Freight-Delivery Platforms, Warns Ride-Hailing Firms

01/21/2022 | 12:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

China's Ministry of Transport has summoned four leading freight-delivery platform operators and warned four internet ride-hailing companies over recent driver complaints, in a sign of Beijing's continued scrutiny of the country's massive tech sector after a year-long crackdown.

The ministry on Friday said it has summoned four internet freight delivery firms, including the cargo businesses owned by DiDi Global Inc. and 58.com Inc., to discuss recent driver complaints about arbitrary pricing rules, membership fee increases, unfair competition and illegal practices such as overloading.

The ministry said it has also warned four ride-hailing platforms run by companies including DiDi Global and Meituan about driver protection, fair competition and transportation safety.

The companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The regulator's move followed several earlier tightening measures targeting the ride-hailing and cargo-delivery market, including rules to cap commission rates and strengthen driver welfare.

Friday's warning was likely intended to remind the companies of these new regulations and authorities' continued close oversight of the sector, said UOB Kay Hian analyst Chun Sung Oong.

"This is a sign that Beijing's tech crackdown is far from over," he said.

The ministry also told companies to fulfill their social responsibilities and ensure smooth operations during the Lunar New Year holidays, a peak season for passenger traffic and travel demand in China.

The companies said they will rectify existing problems and conduct systematic reviews of their operations to safeguard driver rights and ensure regulatory compliance, according to the ministry.

Shares of Meituan, the only stock trading at the time of the ministry's statement, erased earlier gains and edged down. The stock was last down 0.7% at HK$236.40.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0038ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIDI GLOBAL INC. 6.99% 5.36 Delayed Quote.7.63%
MEITUAN 11.01% 238 End-of-day quote.5.59%
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
12:39aChina's Transport Ministry Summons Freight-Delivery Platforms, Warns Ride-Hailing Firms
DJ
01/20China's transport ministry summons cargo service firms over operational issues
RE
01/20Thinking about buying stock in SoFi Technologies, Vinco Ventures, DiDi Global, Calither..
PR
01/16Alibaba, JD.com Investors Lead Shift to Hong Kong Market From US
MT
01/14U.S.-listed China stocks pick up momentum after a bruising 2021
RE
01/13Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Eyes Q2 Hong Kong Listing
MT
01/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, J Sainsbury, Exxon Mobil, Sony, Apple...
01/12Thinking about buying stock in TDH Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, DiDi Global, VNET Group..
PR
01/12Today on Wall Street: Powell worked its magic
01/12Didi in Talks on Hong Kong IPO in Q2
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIDI GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 31 717 M 31 717 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 25 853 M 25 846 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 15 914
Free-Float -
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,99 CNY
Average target price 76,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.7.63%25 853
SNAP INC.-25.60%56 423
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-16.99%5 403
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-21.54%4 423
ANGI INC.-7.93%4 220