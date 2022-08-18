China's cyberspace regulator: supportive of domestic firms seeking foreign capital

The Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at a press conference to discuss the country's internet development, also said it was guiding and supervising the rectification work of Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing giant which was fined $1.2 billion last month for violating data security laws.

It also said it was supportive of the healthy development of internet companies, and that it would build a close and clean relationship between enterprises and the government.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Himani Sarkar)