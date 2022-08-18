Log in
    DIDIY   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDIY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
2.940 USD   +5.00%
China's cyberspace regulator: supportive of domestic firms seeking foreign capital

08/18/2022 | 10:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Friday that it was supportive of domestic companies seeking foreign capital and that the focus of its review was whether there was the risk of data they held being abused by foreign governments.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at a press conference to discuss the country's internet development, also said it was guiding and supervising the rectification work of Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing giant which was fined $1.2 billion last month for violating data security laws.

It also said it was supportive of the healthy development of internet companies, and that it would build a close and clean relationship between enterprises and the government.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
12:21aChina's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms
RE
08/18CHINA'S CYBERSPACE REGULATOR : supportive of domestic firms seeking foreign capital
RE
08/16Exclusive-Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 billion -sources
RE
08/16Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 bln -sources
RE
08/15DATA PROTECTION AND CYBERSECURITY IN : Exploring The Didi Case
AQ
08/14China's Used-Car Sales Fall at Softer Pace in July
MT
08/12MASAYOSHI SON : With Alibaba stake cut, SoftBank's Son cools toward China tech
RE
08/11China's Didi EV joint venture with Li Auto applies for bankruptcy - court
RE
08/10SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake
RE
08/08THE CAC IS COMING : Didi Chuxing Fined A Record-breaking USD 1.2 Billion For Breach Of Dat..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 20 731 M 20 731 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96 844 M 14 271 M 14 271 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 24 396
Free-Float 77,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,95 CNY
Average target price 31,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Deputy General Manager-Ride Hailing Department
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.-40.96%13 591
SNAP INC.-74.29%19 936
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-37.14%3 454
ANGI INC.-46.91%2 461
DENA CO., LTD.11.24%1 710
FINVOLUTION GROUP-11.16%1 249