Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S

08/01/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric car outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

The CSRC has always been open to companies choosing where to go public and "China's basic national policy of advancing reform and opening up is unswerving, and the financial opening to the outside world will continue," it said on its website.

The SEC said on Friday it would require Chinese companies to disclose "uncertainty about future actions by the government of China that could significantly affect the operating company's financial performance," before allowing them to raise capital through U.S. stock markets.

Chinese issuers must also disclose if they were denied permission from Chinese authorities to list on U.S. exchanges and the risks that such approval could be denied or rescinded, the SEC added.

China has been tightening its regulatory grip on overseas share issuance after it launched a cybersecurity probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc last month, just days after its listing in New York.

China's cabinet said on July 6 that it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore.

Following suit, China's cyberspace regulator said that any company with data for more than 1 million users must report for a cybersecurity review before seeking overseas listings. China's central bank has also said that non-bank payment firms must report plans for overseas listings.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Cate Cadell; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
07/30Robinhood turns higher on day after weak debut; Cathie Wood's Ark buys 1.3 mi..
RE
07/30COINBASE GLOBAL : Robinhood turns higher on day after weak debut; Cathie Wood's ..
RE
07/30MARKET CHATTER : DiDi Global Shares Drop on China's Increased Scrutiny of Ride-H..
MT
07/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets' Reddit Stocks in Negative Territory Premarket Frid..
MT
07/30China to boost scrutiny of online ride hailing firms -ministry
RE
07/30China to keep stable macro policies in 2nd half, Politburo says
RE
07/30TENCENT : China urges tech companies to step up management of critical data expo..
RE
07/30China's Tech Regulator Urges Internet Companies to Step Up Risk Assessment
DJ
07/30TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI : Beijing takes control
07/30SOFTBANK : Q1 performance seen buoyed by China IPOs; crackdown clouds outlook
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 195 B 30 105 M 30 105 M
Net income 2021 -1 503 M -233 M -233 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 321 B 49 728 M 49 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 914
Free-Float -
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,61 CNY
Average target price 162,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 143%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.0.00%49 728
SNAP INC.48.63%117 341
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-45.50%6 161
ANGI INC.-12.77%5 806
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-46.07%4 923