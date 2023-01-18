Advanced search
China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking
RE
01/17Global markets live: Ocado, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, PwC...
MS
01/17Mixed earnings reports weigh on US stocks
MS
China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking

01/18/2023 | 08:28am EST
Illustration picture of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport which includes services of ride-hailing, cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

The online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than 90% of total capacity of the transportation market, the newspaper said.

China's ride-hailing market was dominated by Didi Global which ran afoul of powerful regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China in 2021. The 18-month ban on the ride-hailer was lifted on Monday after the company took effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security.

The report did not give details of why the government was introducing the platform, whether customers would be obliged to use it or whether it would compete with existing platforms.

The report alluded to the disorderly expansion of ride-hailing apps and issues of data security.

The state-backed platform, called "Qiang Guo Jiao Tong" - or "Powerful Nation's Transportation" - will offer people convenient services while maintaining data security and protecting personal privacy, Beijing Daily reported.

Other social media apps such as Wechat, Alipay and Douyin will be integrated into the platform, the report added.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
