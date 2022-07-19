Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDIY   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDIY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  20:59 18/07/2022 BST
2.930 USD   -0.34%
Chinese regulators to fine Didi more than $1 billion over data breaches - WSJ
RE
11:05aChinese regulators to fine Didi more than $1 billion over data breaches - WSJ
RE
10:56aChinese Regulator To Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion Over Data-Security Breaches - WSJ
RE
Chinese regulators to fine Didi more than $1 billion over data breaches - WSJ

07/19/2022 | 11:15am BST
July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are preparing to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on ride-hailing firm Didi Global that could bring an end to a probe into the company's cybersecurity practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The penalty could pave the way for Beijing to ease an earlier restriction banning Didi from adding new users to its platform and allow its apps to be restored on domestic app stores, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

After the fine, Didi could also kick-start a new share listing in Hong Kong, the report said.

The ride-hailing firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in June last year despite being asked to put the float on hold.

Days after Didi went public, China's powerful internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, launched a cybersecurity probe into the company's data practices and ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 21 001 M 17 514 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95 904 M 14 222 M 11 861 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 24 396
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,76 CNY
Average target price 31,27 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.-41.16%14 222
SNAP INC.-70.40%22 840
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-44.95%2 973
ANGI INC.-46.58%2 472
DENA CO., LTD.5.19%1 598
FINVOLUTION GROUP-8.92%1 281