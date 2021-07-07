Log in
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/07/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased DiDi Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 30, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi Global completed its IPO, issuing 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at $14.

Within days, on July 2, 2021, the company disclosed China’s Cyberspace Administration Office is conducting a cybersecurity review of the company and required it to suspend new user registration in China.

On July 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled “DiDi Announces App Takedown in China” which announced that: “the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China] stated that it was reported and confirmed that the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” The press release further stated that “[p]ursuant to the PRC's Cybersecurity Law, the CAC notified app stores to take down the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app in China[.]”

On July 5, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Chinese Regulators Suggested Didi Delay Its U.S. IPO: Ride-hailing giant, under pressure to reward shareholders, pushed ahead with NYSE listing despite concerns of China’s cybersecurity watchdog” which reported, among other things, that “[w]eeks before Didi Global Inc. [] went public in the U.S., China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security[.]”

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell $3.04 per ADS, or nearly 20%, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day.

If you purchased DiDi common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
