DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased DiDi Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 30, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi Global completed its IPO, issuing 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at $14.

Within days, on July 2, 2021, the company disclosed China’s Cyberspace Administration Office is conducting a cybersecurity review of the company and required it to suspend new user registration in China.

On July 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled “DiDi Announces App Takedown in China” which announced that: “the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China] stated that it was reported and confirmed that the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” The press release further stated that “[p]ursuant to the PRC's Cybersecurity Law, the CAC notified app stores to take down the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app in China[.]”

On July 5, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Chinese Regulators Suggested Didi Delay Its U.S. IPO: Ride-hailing giant, under pressure to reward shareholders, pushed ahead with NYSE listing despite concerns of China’s cybersecurity watchdog” which reported, among other things, that “[w]eeks before Didi Global Inc. [] went public in the U.S., China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security[.]”

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell $3.04 per ADS, or nearly 20%, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day.

