  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DIDI

07/04/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) resulting from allegations that DiDi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell 5% to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 4, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled “Didi app suspended in China over data protection” which detailed that “China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data.”

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
