Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged to Participate in Class Action – DIDI

07/23/2021 | 08:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering (“IPO”) even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi’s IPO, China banned DiDi’s app from the country’s app stores causing its share price to decline.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED: On July 22, 2021, before markets opened, Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators were considering “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for Didi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month[.]” Regulators are weighing a variety of potential punishments, including, “a fine, suspension of certain operations or [. . .] a forced delisting or withdrawal of Didi’s U.S. shares[.]”

On this news, DiDi’s shares fell another $1.30/share, or over 11%, to close at $10.20 on July 22, 2021.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese regulators are likely to impose harsher sanctions than it did on Alibaba Group, which was fined a record $2.8 billion. The Rosen Law Firm recovered a record $250 million for Alibaba investors in that securities class action also arising from its IPO.

This news provides additional evidence in support of the securities claims the Rosen Law Firm is pressing on behalf of DiDi investors.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
07/23DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE : ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CL..
BU
07/22STREET COLOR : DiDi Drops 6% at Open as China To Mull Further Penalties
MT
07/22MARKET CHATTER : Didi Global May Face 'Serious' Penalties From China Over Recent..
MT
07/20DIDI ALERT : Shareholders With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the D..
BU
07/19DIDI GLOBAL : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors w..
PR
07/19DIDI INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
07/16INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
07/16DIDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DiDi Global..
BU
07/16SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edge Higher Before Start of Friday Trade
MT
07/16MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Regulators Raid Didi Global Amid Probe Into Data Securi..
MT
More news
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart