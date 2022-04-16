Log in
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:01:15 pm EDT
2.460 USD   -3.15%
08:32aDiDi to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on May 23, 2022
BU
08:31aDiDi Announces Board Change
BU
08:31aDiDi Global Announces Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results
BU
DiDi Announces Board Change

04/16/2022 | 08:31am EDT
DiDi Global Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced that Ms. Fengxia Liang has been appointed as a director to the board of directors of the Company and Mr. Martin Chi Ping Lau has resigned from the board.

Ms. Fengxia Liang currently serves as Associate General Counsel of Tencent Holdings Limited, an internet company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00700). Ms. Liang joined Tencent in March 2008. Prior to joining Tencent, she worked at Deloitte as Senior Legal Counsel, and prior to that she practiced law at an Asian law firm specializing in M&A and commercial transactions. Ms. Liang received her LLM degree from University of London and LLB degree from Fudan University.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Martin Chi Ping Lau for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and other global markets, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 187 B 29 351 M 29 351 M
Net income 2021 -56 126 M -8 801 M -8 801 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75 665 M 11 865 M 11 865 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 914
Free-Float -
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,69 CNY
Average target price 57,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 269%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.-50.60%11 865
SNAP INC.-29.43%53 910
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-27.91%4 190
ANGI INC.-45.06%2 538
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-31.43%2 088