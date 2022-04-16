DiDi Global Announces Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced its unaudited condensed financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (Amounts in millions, except for per share data and otherwise noted) As of December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2021 RMB (1) RMB US$ (2) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 19,372 43,430 6,815 Restricted cash 2,238 444 70 Short-term investments 37,689 13,344 2,094 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB556 and RMB651, respectively 2,438 2,831 444 Loan receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB146 and RMB605, respectively 2,878 4,644 729 Amounts due from related parties 103 115 18 Prepayments, receivables and other current assets, net 3,913 3,958 621 Total current assets 68,631 68,766 10,791 Non-current assets: Investment securities and other investments 4,261 18,634 2,924 Long-term investments, net 7,105 4,615 724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,931 1,288 202 Property and equipment, net 9,759 8,000 1,255 Intangible assets, net 5,357 3,286 516 Goodwill 49,124 46,378 7,278 Non-current restricted cash 21 107 17 Deferred tax assets, net 191 224 35 Other non-current assets, net 885 1,700 267 Total non-current assets 78,634 84,232 13,218 Total assets 147,265 152,998 24,009 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 5,827 6,838 1,073 Accounts and notes payable 7,353 4,625 726 Deferred revenue and customer advances 915 546 86 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 679 517 81 Amounts due to related parties 282 249 39 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,304 11,648 1,828 Total current liabilities 26,360 24,423 3,833 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 1,453 1,681 264 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,172 655 103 Deferred tax liabilities 844 486 76 Other non-current liabilities 286 306 47 Total non-current liabilities 3,755 3,128 490 Total liabilities 30,115 27,551 4,323 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Convertible preferred shares (3) 189,839 - - Convertible redeemable non-controlling interests 3,345 12,258 1,924 Convertible non-controlling interests 100 1,069 167 Total Mezzanine Equity 193,284 13,327 2,091 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT): DiDi Global Inc. shareholders’ equity (deficit): Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value; 1,617,583,821 shares and 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 124,067,444 shares and 1,205,810,369 shares issued; 108,531,508 shares and 1,182,633,848 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) - - - Treasury shares - - - Additional paid-in capital 12,178 251,385 39,448 Statutory reserves 17 28 4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,002 ) (3,601 ) (565 ) Accumulated deficit (86,411 ) (135,765 ) (21,304 ) Total DiDi Global Inc. shareholders’ equity (deficit) (76,218 ) 112,047 17,583 Non-controlling interests 84 73 12 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (76,134 ) 112,120 17,595 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity (deficit) 147,265 152,998 24,009

(1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheets have been adjusted to conform with the current year presentation to facilitate comparison. These adjustments have not changed the results of operations, financial position or cash flows of prior periods. (2) This results announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations of RMB into US$ were made at RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (3) The convertible preferred shares were converted to ordinary shares immediately prior to the closing of the Company’s initial public offering in early July, 2021.

DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (Amounts in millions, except for per share data and otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues China Mobility 44,156 37,473 5,880 133,645 160,521 25,189 International 691 1,045 164 2,333 3,622 568 Other Initiatives 1,852 2,259 355 5,758 9,684 1,520 Total revenues 46,699 40,777 6,399 141,736 173,827 27,277 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues (44,520 ) (35,921 ) (5,637 ) (125,824 ) (156,863 ) (24,615 ) Operations and support (1,654 ) (1,708 ) (268 ) (4,696 ) (7,525 ) (1,181 ) Sales and marketing (5,215 ) (3,509 ) (551 ) (11,136 ) (16,961 ) (2,662 ) Research and development (1,836 ) (2,466 ) (387 ) (6,317 ) (9,415 ) (1,477 ) General and administrative (2,038 ) (2,514 ) (394 ) (7,551 ) (28,716 ) (4,506 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (1) - (2,789 ) (438 ) - (2,789 ) (438 ) Total costs and expenses (55,263 ) (48,907 ) (7,675 ) (155,524 ) (222,269 ) (34,879 ) Loss from operations (2) (8,564 ) (8,130 ) (1,276 ) (13,788 ) (48,442 ) (7,602 ) Interest income 285 240 38 1,229 819 129 Interest expenses (51 ) (66 ) (10 ) (136 ) (278 ) (44 ) Investment income (loss), net (3) 1,904 8,344 1,309 2,833 (167 ) (26 ) Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative (1,022 ) - - (1,022 ) - - Loss from equity method investments, net (550 ) (416 ) (65 ) (1,058 ) (476 ) (75 ) Other income (loss), net 730 (83 ) (13 ) 1,031 (624 ) (98 ) Loss before income taxes (7,268 ) (111 ) (17 ) (10,911 ) (49,168 ) (7,716 ) Income tax benefits (expenses) 37 (60 ) (10 ) 303 (166 ) (26 ) Net loss (7,231 ) (171 ) (27 ) (10,608 ) (49,334 ) (7,742 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (70 ) 5 1 (94 ) 9 1 Net loss attributable to DiDi Global Inc. (7,161 ) (176 ) (28 ) (10,514 ) (49,343 ) (7,743 ) Accretion of convertible redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (60 ) (207 ) (32 ) (165 ) (688 ) (108 ) Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders upon repurchases of convertible preferred shares - - - (1 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (7,221 ) (383 ) (60 ) (10,680 ) (50,031 ) (7,851 ) Net loss (7,231 ) (171 ) (27 ) (10,608 ) (49,334 ) (7,742 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of nil (2,797 ) (1,153 ) (181 ) (5,927 ) (1,594 ) (250 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity method investees 1 - - - (5 ) (1 ) Total other comprehensive loss (2,796 ) (1,153 ) (181 ) (5,927 ) (1,599 ) (251 ) Total comprehensive loss (10,027 ) (1,324 ) (208 ) (16,535 ) (50,933 ) (7,993 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (70 ) 5 1 (94 ) 9 1 Comprehensive loss attributable to DiDi Global Inc. (9,957 ) (1,329 ) (209 ) (16,441 ) (50,942 ) (7,994 ) Accretion of convertible redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (60 ) (207 ) (32 ) (165 ) (688 ) (108 ) Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders upon repurchases of convertible preferred shares - - - (1 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (10,017 ) (1,536 ) (241 ) (16,607 ) (51,630 ) (8,102 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share —Basic 108,328,905 1,204,089,980 1,204,089,980 106,694,420 657,996,437 657,996,437 —Diluted 108,328,905 1,204,089,980 1,204,089,980 106,694,420 657,996,437 657,996,437 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic (66.66 ) (0.32 ) (0.05 ) (100.10 ) (76.04 ) (11.93 ) —Diluted (66.66 ) (0.32 ) (0.05 ) (100.10 ) (76.04 ) (11.93 ) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing net loss per ADS —Basic 433,315,620 4,816,359,920 4,816,359,920 426,777,680 2,631,985,748 2,631,985,748 —Diluted 433,315,620 4,816,359,920 4,816,359,920 426,777,680 2,631,985,748 2,631,985,748 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic (16.66 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (25.03 ) (19.01 ) (2.98 ) —Diluted (16.66 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (25.03 ) (19.01 ) (2.98 )

(1) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) related to 99 Taxis within the International segment was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operations and support 21 37 6 80 194 30 Sales and marketing 55 86 13 210 326 51 Research and development 166 381 60 778 2,259 355 General and administrative 387 509 80 2,345 21,876 3,433

(3) Investment income, net for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was RMB8.3 billion (US$1.3 billion), primarily attributable to fair value gain from the Company’s investments in a company engaged in the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in the Southeast Asia region. The investee listed in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2021.

DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (Amounts in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (558 ) (1,032 ) (162 ) 1,138 (13,414 ) (2,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,321 (2,511 ) (394 ) (1,946 ) 1,145 180 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,621 (1,079 ) (169 ) 9,274 35,191 5,522 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (256 ) (717 ) (113 ) (515 ) (572 ) (90 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,128 (5,339 ) (838 ) 7,951 22,350 3,507 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 16,503 49,320 7,740 13,680 21,631 3,395 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 21,631 43,981 6,902 21,631 43,981 6,902

Selected financial information of segments The following table presents the total revenue and adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) and total consolidated loss from operations by segment for the periods presented: For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: China Mobility 44,156 37,473 5,880 133,645 160,521 25,189 International 691 1,045 164 2,333 3,622 568 Other Initiatives 1,852 2,259 355 5,758 9,684 1,520 Total segment revenues 46,699 40,777 6,399 141,736 173,827 27,277 Adjusted EBITA: China Mobility (509 ) 854 134 3,960 6,129 962 International (1,510 ) (1,803 ) (283 ) (3,534 ) (5,788 ) (908 ) Other Initiatives (5,421 ) (2,957 ) (464 ) (8,807 ) (19,514 ) (3,063 ) Total Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) (7,440 ) (3,906 ) (613 ) (8,381 ) (19,173 ) (3,009 ) Share-based compensation (629 ) (1,013 ) (159 ) (3,413 ) (24,655 ) (3,869 ) Amortization of intangible assets (495 ) (422 ) (66 ) (1,994 ) (1,825 ) (286 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - (2,789 ) (438 ) - (2,789 ) (438 ) Total consolidated loss from operations (8,564 ) (8,130 ) (1,276 ) (13,788 ) (48,442 ) (7,602 ) The following table presents the total depreciation expenses of property and equipment by segment for the periods presented: For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ China Mobility 65 84 13 260 306 48 International 20 43 7 63 125 20 Other Initiatives 982 750 118 2,952 3,790 594 Total depreciation expenses of property and equipment 1,067 877 138 3,275 4,221 662

DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Amounts in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (7,231 ) (171 ) (27 ) (10,608 ) (49,334 ) (7,742 ) Less: Interest income (285 ) (240 ) (38 ) (1,229 ) (819 ) (129 ) Add: Interest expenses 51 66 10 136 278 44 Less: investment income (loss), net (1,904 ) (8,344 ) (1,309 ) (2,833 ) 167 26 Add: Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative 1,022 - - 1,022 - - Add: Loss from equity method investments, net 550 416 65 1,058 476 75 Less: Other income (loss), net (730 ) 83 13 (1,031 ) 624 98 Less: Income tax benefits (expenses) (37 ) 60 10 (303 ) 166 26 Loss from operations (8,564 ) (8,130 ) (1,276 ) (13,788 ) (48,442 ) (7,602 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 629 1,013 159 3,413 24,655 3,869 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 495 422 66 1,994 1,825 286 Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 2,789 438 - 2,789 438 Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) (7,440 ) (3,906 ) (613 ) (8,381 ) (19,173 ) (3,009 )

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Metrics

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB40.8 billion (US$6.4 billion). Total revenues from the China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB37.5 billion (US$5.9 billion). Total revenues from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1.0 billion (US$0.2 billion). Total revenues from the Other Initiatives segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion).

for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB40.8 billion (US$6.4 billion). Total revenues from the China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB37.5 billion (US$5.9 billion). Total revenues from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1.0 billion (US$0.2 billion). Total revenues from the Other Initiatives segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion). Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB383 million (US$60 million).

for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB383 million (US$60 million). Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) 1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB3.9 billion (US$0.6 billion).

for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB3.9 billion (US$0.6 billion). Core Platform Transactions for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2,791 million. Transactions of China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2,307 million. Transactions from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 484 million.

for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2,791 million. Transactions of China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2,307 million. Transactions from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 484 million. Core Platform Gross Transaction Value (“GTV”) 2 for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB67.2 billion (US$10.5 billion). GTV from the China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB56.2 billion (US$8.8 billion). GTV from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB11.0 billion (US$1.7 billion).

for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB67.2 billion (US$10.5 billion). GTV from the China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB56.2 billion (US$8.8 billion). GTV from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB11.0 billion (US$1.7 billion). Platform Sales3 from China Mobility and International segments for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB9.9 billion (US$1.6 billion). Platform Sales from the China Mobility segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB8.9 billion (US$1.4 billion). Platform Sales from the International segment for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB1.0 billion (US$0.2 billion).

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and other global markets, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITA as net income or loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) investment income (loss), net, (iv) impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative, (v) loss from equity method investments, net, (vi) other income (loss), net, (vii) income tax benefits (expenses), (viii) share-based compensation expense, (ix) amortization of intangible assets and (x) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review this historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth in this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

____________________________

1 Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) is defined as net income or loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) investment income (loss), net, (iv) impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative, (v) loss (income) from equity method investments, net, (vi) other income (loss), net, (vii) income tax benefits (expenses), (viii) share-based compensation expense, (ix) amortization of intangible assets and (x) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

2 GTV, which stands for gross transaction value, refers to the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls and fees, of completed transactions on the Company’s platform without any adjustment for consumer incentives or for earnings and incentives paid to drivers for mobility services, merchant or delivery partners for food delivery services, or service partners for other initiatives.

3 Platform Sales refers to GTV less all of the earnings and incentives paid to drivers and partners, tolls, fees, taxes and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005562/en/