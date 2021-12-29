DiDi Global : Announces Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results - Form 6-K 12/29/2021 | 05:07pm EST Send by mail :

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues China Mobility 29,433 44,804 48,378 84,039 41,111 39,009 6,054 89,489 123,048 19,097 International 373 807 1,140 1,611 502 966 150 1,642 2,577 400 Other Initiatives 1,361 2,601 2,121 4,725 1,785 2,700 419 3,906 7,425 1,152 Total revenues 31,167 48,212 51,639 90,375 43,398 42,675 6,623 95,037 133,050 20,649 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues (1) (26,627 ) (42,561 ) (43,981 ) (80,158 ) (37,323 ) (40,784 ) (6,330 ) (81,304 ) (120,942 ) (18,770 ) Operations and support (926 ) (1,758 ) (1,823 ) (3,907 ) (1,219 ) (1,910 ) (296 ) (3,042 ) (5,817 ) (903 ) Sales and marketing (1,498 ) (3,904 ) (3,267 ) (9,011 ) (2,654 ) (4,441 ) (689 ) (5,921 ) (13,452 ) (2,088 ) Research and development (1,435 ) (2,746 ) (2,913 ) (4,608 ) (1,568 ) (2,341 ) (363 ) (4,481 ) (6,949 ) (1,078 ) General and administrative (1,485 ) (21,847 ) (3,781 ) (23,949 ) (1,732 ) (2,253 ) (350 ) (5,513 ) (26,202 ) (4,066 ) Total costs and expenses (31,971 ) (72,816 ) (55,765 ) (121,633 ) (44,496 ) (51,729 ) (8,028 ) (100,261 ) (173,362 ) (26,905 ) Loss from operations (2) (804 ) (24,604 ) (4,126 ) (31,258 ) (1,098 ) (9,054 ) (1,405 ) (5,224 ) (40,312 ) (6,256 ) Interest income 298 190 635 377 309 202 31 944 579 90 Interest expenses (20 ) (86 ) (39 ) (147 ) (46 ) (65 ) (10 ) (85 ) (212 ) (33 ) Investment income (loss), net (3) 561 (100 ) 99 12,261 830 (20,772 ) (3,224 ) 929 (8,511 ) (1,321 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments, net (162 ) (130 ) (357 ) (175 ) (151 ) 115 18 (508 ) (60 ) (9 ) Other income (loss), net 11 532 (479 ) 148 780 (689 ) (107 ) 301 (541 ) (84 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (116 ) (24,198 ) (4,267 ) (18,794 ) 624 (30,263 ) (4,697 ) (3,643 ) (49,057 ) (7,613 ) Income tax benefits (expenses) 46 (73 ) 225 6 41 (112 ) (17 ) 266 (106 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) (70 ) (24,271 ) (4,042 ) (18,788 ) 665 (30,375 ) (4,714 ) (3,377 ) (49,163 ) (7,629 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (7 ) 1 (17 ) (1 ) (7 ) 5 1 (24 ) 4 1 Net income (loss) attributable to DiDi Global Inc. (63 ) (24,272 ) (4,025 ) (18,787 ) 672 (30,380 ) (4,715 ) (3,353 ) (49,167 ) (7,630 ) Accretion of convertible redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (41 ) (175 ) (60 ) (265 ) (45 ) (216 ) (34 ) (105 ) (481 ) (75 ) Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders upon repurchases of convertible preferred shares (1 ) - (1 ) - - - - (1 ) - - Income allocation to participating preferred shares - - - - (627 ) - - - - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (105 ) (24,447 ) (4,086 ) (19,052 ) - (30,596 ) (4,749 ) (3,459 ) (49,648 ) (7,705 ) Net income (loss) (70 ) (24,271 ) (4,042 ) (18,788 ) 665 (30,375 ) (4,714 ) (3,377 ) (49,163 ) (7,629 ) DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) (Amounts in millions, except for per share data and otherwise noted, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of nil (104 ) (1,117 ) (267 ) (691 ) (2,863 ) 250 39 (3,130 ) (441 ) (68 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity method investees - (2 ) (1 ) (5 ) - - - (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (104 ) (1,119 ) (268 ) (696 ) (2,863 ) 250 39 (3,131 ) (446 ) (69 ) Total comprehensive loss (174 ) (25,390 ) (4,310 ) (19,484 ) (2,198 ) (30,125 ) (4,675 ) (6,508 ) (49,609 ) (7,698 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (7 ) 1 (17 ) (1 ) (7 ) 5 1 (24 ) 4 1 Comprehensive loss attributable to DiDi Global Inc. (167 ) (25,391 ) (4,293 ) (19,483 ) (2,191 ) (30,130 ) (4,676 ) (6,484 ) (49,613 ) (7,699 ) Accretion of convertible redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (41 ) (175 ) (60 ) (265 ) (45 ) (216 ) (34 ) (105 ) (481 ) (75 ) Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders upon repurchases of convertible preferred shares (1 ) - (1 ) - - - - (1 ) - - Income allocation to participating preferred shares - - - - (627 ) - - - - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (209 ) (25,566 ) (4,354 ) (19,748 ) (2,863 ) (30,346 ) (4,710 ) (6,590 ) (50,094 ) (7,774 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share -Basic 107,619,131 120,225,151 105,218,085 114,671,250 107,980,508 1,180,836,142 1,180,836,142 106,145,614 473,964,914 473,964,914 -Diluted 107,619,131 120,225,151 105,218,085 114,671,250 107,980,508 1,180,836,142 1,180,836,142 106,145,614 473,964,914 473,964,914 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders -Basic (0.97 ) (203.34 ) (38.84 ) (166.14 ) - (25.91 ) (4.02 ) (32.59 ) (104.75 ) (16.26 ) -Diluted (0.97 ) (203.34 ) (38.84 ) (166.14 ) - (25.91 ) (4.02 ) (32.59 ) (104.75 ) (16.26 ) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing net loss per ADS -Basic 430,476,524 480,900,604 420,872,340 458,685,000 431,922,032 4,723,344,568 4,723,344,568 424,582,456 1,895,859,656 1,895,859,656 -Diluted 430,476,524 480,900,604 420,872,340 458,685,000 431,922,032 4,723,344,568 4,723,344,568 424,582,456 1,895,859,656 1,895,859,656 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders -Basic (0.24 ) (50.84 ) (9.71 ) (41.54 ) - (6.48 ) (1.01 ) (8.15 ) (26.19 ) (4.06 ) -Diluted (0.24 ) (50.84 ) (9.71 ) (41.54 ) - (6.48 ) (1.01 ) (8.15 ) (26.19 ) (4.06 ) (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, cost of revenues included an asset impairment charge of RMB2.2 billion (US$0.3 billion) for certain assets of the Company's bike and e-bike sharing business, which was mainly caused by the adverse change in such business in the third quarter of 2021. DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (Amounts in millions, unaudited) (2) Included share-based compensation expenses as follows: For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operations and support 13 59 45 103 14 54 8 59 157 24 Sales and marketing 35 105 104 155 51 85 13 155 240 37 Research and development 143 1,181 450 1,377 162 501 78 612 1,878 291 General and administrative 344 20,476 1,599 20,883 359 484 75 1,958 21,367 3,316 (3) Investment loss, net for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was RMB20.8 billion (US$3.2 billion), primarily attributable to the investment loss arising from changes in fair value of the Company's investments in Chengxin (a company engaged in community group buying business) due to the adverse change in Chengxin's business in the third quarter of 2021. DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (Amounts in millions, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,686 (1,189 ) (1,297 ) (7,327 ) 2,993 (5,055 ) (785 ) 1,696 (12,382 ) (1,922 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,961 ) 5,364 (5,732 ) 3,350 465 306 47 (5,267 ) 3,656 567 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,289 (1,750 ) 4,298 8,531 2,355 27,739 4,305 6,653 36,270 5,629 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 241 (136 ) (232 ) 95 (27 ) 50 9 (259 ) 145 23 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,745 ) 2,289 (2,963 ) 4,649 5,786 23,040 3,576 2,823 27,689 4,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 17,462 23,991 13,680 21,631 10,717 26,280 4,078 13,680 21,631 3,357 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 10,717 26,280 10,717 26,280 16,503 49,320 7,654 16,503 49,320 7,654 Selected financial information of segments The following table presents information about revenues and Adjusted EBITA by segment, and a reconciliation from the segment Adjusted EBITA to total consolidated loss from operations for the periods presented: For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: (Amounts in millions, unaudited) China Mobility 29,433 44,804 48,378 84,039 41,111 39,009 6,054 89,489 123,048 19,097 International 373 807 1,140 1,611 502 966 150 1,642 2,577 400 Other Initiatives 1,361 2,601 2,121 4,725 1,785 2,700 419 3,906 7,425 1,152 Total segment revenues 31,167 48,212 51,639 90,375 43,398 42,675 6,623 95,037 133,050 20,649 Adjusted EBITA: China Mobility 1,733 1,686 2,349 5,304 2,120 (29 ) (5 ) 4,469 5,275 819 International (590 ) (1,191 ) (1,261 ) (2,196 ) (763 ) (1,789 ) (278 ) (2,024 ) (3,985 ) (618 ) Other Initiatives (916 ) (2,801 ) (2,012 ) (10,879 ) (1,374 ) (5,678 ) (881 ) (3,386 ) (16,557 ) (2,570 ) Total Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) 227 (2,306 ) (924 ) (7,771 ) (17 ) (7,496 ) (1,164 ) (941 ) (15,267 ) (2,369 ) Share-based compensation (535 ) (21,821 ) (2,198 ) (22,518 ) (586 ) (1,124 ) (174 ) (2,784 ) (23,642 ) (3,668 ) Amortization of intangible assets (496 ) (477 ) (1,004 ) (969 ) (495 ) (434 ) (67 ) (1,499 ) (1,403 ) (219 ) Total consolidated loss from operations (804 ) (24,604 ) (4,126 ) (31,258 ) (1,098 ) (9,054 ) (1,405 ) (5,224 ) (40,312 ) (6,256 ) The following table presents the total depreciation expenses of property and equipment by segment for the periods presented: For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Three Months Ended

September 30 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Amounts in millions, unaudited) China Mobility 66 72 133 151 62 71 11 195 222 34 International 14 28 28 52 15 30 5 43 82 13 Other Initiatives 646 976 1,180 1,941 790 1,099 172 1,970 3,040 472 Total depreciation expenses of property and equipment 726 1,076 1,341 2,144 867 1,200 188 2,208 3,344 519 DiDi Global Inc. Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Amounts in millions, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income (loss) (70 ) (24,271 ) (4,042 ) (18,788 ) 665 (30,375 ) (4,714 ) (3,377 ) (49,163 ) (7,629 ) Less: Interest income (298 ) (190 ) (635 ) (377 ) (309 ) (202 ) (31 ) (944 ) (579 ) (90 ) Add: Interest expenses 20 86 39 147 46 65 10 85 212 33 Less: Investment income (loss), net (561 ) 100 (99 ) (12,261 ) (830 ) 20,772 3,224 (929 ) 8,511 1,321 Add: Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 162 130 357 175 151 (115 ) (18 ) 508 60 9 Less: Other income (loss), net (11 ) (532 ) 479 (148 ) (780 ) 689 107 (301 ) 541 84 Less: Income tax benefits (expenses) (46 ) 73 (225 ) (6 ) (41 ) 112 17 (266 ) 106 16 Loss from operations (804 ) (24,604 ) (4,126 ) (31,258 ) (1,098 ) (9,054 ) (1,405 ) (5,224 ) (40,312 ) (6,256 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 535 21,821 2,198 22,518 586 1,124 174 2,784 23,642 3,668 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 496 477 1,004 969 495 434 67 1,499 1,403 219 Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) 227 (2,306 ) (924 ) (7,771 ) (17 ) (7,496 ) (1,164 ) (941 ) (15,267 ) (2,369 ) Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Metrics l Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB42.7 billion (US$6.6 billion). Total revenues from the China Mobility segment for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB39.0 billion (US$6.1 billion). Total revenues from the International segment for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.0 billion (US$0.1 billion). Total revenues from the Other Initiatives segment for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB2.7 billion (US$0.4 billion). l Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB30.6 billion (US$4.7 billion). l Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)1 for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB7.5 billion (US$1.2 billion). The Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) of China Mobility segment was a loss of RMB29 million (US$5 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The Adjusted EBITA loss (non-GAAP) of the International segment were RMB1.8 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. The Adjusted EBITA loss (non-GAAP) of the Other Initiatives segment were RMB5.7 billion (US$0.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. l Core Platform Transactions for the third quarter of 2021 were 2,855 million. Transactions of China Mobility segment for the third quarter of 2021 were 2,356 million. Transactions from the International segment for the third quarter of 2021 were 499 million. l Core Platform Gross Transaction Value ("GTV")2 for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB68.7 billion (US$10.7 billion). GTV from the China Mobility segment for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB58.4 billion (US$9.1 billion). GTV from the International segment for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB10.3 billion (US$1.6 billion). l Platform Sales3 from China Mobility and International segments for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB9.7 billion (US$1.5 billion). Platform Sales from the China Mobility segment for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB8.9 billion (US$1.4 billion). Platform Sales from the International segment for the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB0.8 billion (US$0.1 billion). Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Metrics l Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB48.2 billion. Total revenues from the China Mobility segment for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB44.8 billion. Total revenues from the International segment for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB0.8 billion. Total revenues from the Other Initiatives segment for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB2.6 billion. l Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB24.4 billion. l Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB2.3 billion. 1 Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) is defined as net income or loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) investment income (loss), net, (iv) impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using cost method/Measurement Alternative, (v) loss (income) from equity method investments, net, (vi) other income (loss), net, (vii) income tax benefits (expenses), (viii) share-based compensation expense, and (ix) amortization of intangible assets. 2 GTV, which stands for gross transaction value, refers to the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls and fees, of completed transactions on the Company's platform without any adjustment for consumer incentives or for earnings and incentives paid to drivers for mobility services, merchant or delivery partners for food delivery services, or service partners for other initiatives. 3 Platform Sales refers to GTV less all of the earnings and incentives paid to drivers and partners, tolls, fees, taxes and others. l Core Platform Transactions for the second quarter of 2021 were 3,004 million. Transactions from the China Mobility segment for the second quarter of 2021 were 2,570 million. Transactions from the International segment for the second quarter of 2021 were 434 million. l Core Platform Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB73.3 billion. GTV from the China Mobility segment for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB64.6 billion. GTV from the International segment for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB8.7 billion. l Platform Sales from China Mobility and International segments for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB11.5 billion. Platform Sales from the China Mobility segment for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB10.7 billion. Platform Sales from the International segment for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB0.8 billion. On December 3, 2021, DiDi announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized and supports the Company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant application(s) for the delisting of the Company's ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, while ensuring that ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders. The Company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures. The Board has also authorized the Company to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company is executing above plans and will update investors in due course. About DiDi Global Inc. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world's leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITA as net income or loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) investment income (loss), net, (iv) impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using cost method/Measurement Alternative, (v) loss (income) from equity method investments, net, (vi) other income (loss), net, (vii) income tax benefits (expenses), (viii) share-based compensation expense, and (ix) amortization of intangible assets. This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review this historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth in this press release. Exchange Rate Information This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. For investor inquiries, please contact: DiDi Global Inc. Tianyi Wang

For media inquiries, please contact: DiDi Global Inc. Global Communications Team

Source: DiDi Global Inc.

Original Document

