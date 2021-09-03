Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DiDi Global : Important September 7, 2021 Deadline Reminder for DiDi Global Inc. Investors - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Urges DiDi Investors with Losses Over $250,000 to contact the Firm

09/03/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in both the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) (“DiDi”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/didi-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=didi

 

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

 

Toll free (844) 887-9500

DiDi is a mobility technology platform, providing ride hailing and other services in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. DiDi is often called “the Uber of China.”

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) DiDi’s apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the CAC; (3) the CAC had warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi would face “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties” from relevant authorities; (5) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi’s apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in the PRC, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about DiDi’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DiDi investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
09:18aDIDI GLOBAL : Important September 7, 2021 Deadline Reminder for DiDi Global Inc...
BU
09:10aTech Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
08:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Job numbers are worse than expected
08:08aDIDI GLOBAL : Beijing Government Proposes State-Run Companies Acquire Control of..
MT
07:09aBeijing Government Mulls Taking Control of Didi Global, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
06:16aBeijing city looks to take Didi under state control, Bloomberg News reports
RE
09/02Today on Wall Street: The last week of summer
09/02Factbox-From tech to entertainment, China's season of regulatory crackdown
RE
09/02DIDI GLOBAL : Interviewed by Chinese Regulators Over Allegedly Recruiting Unappr..
MT
09/02Chinese Regulators Tell Ride-Hailing Companies to Fix Compliance Issues by Ye..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIDI GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 195 B 30 163 M 30 163 M
Net income 2021 -1 503 M -233 M -233 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 B 42 493 M 42 541 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 914
Free-Float -
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 56,88 CNY
Average target price 162,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 185%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.0.00%42 493
SNAP INC.47.63%117 595
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-20.05%5 319
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-48.54%4 708
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-59.92%4 591