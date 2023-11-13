UNITED STATES

FORM 6-K

For the month of November 2023

DiDi Global Inc.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 11, 2023, the board of directors of DiDi Global Inc. (the "Company") authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares over the next 24 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time through legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment to its terms and size.

Date: November 13, 2023