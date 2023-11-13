UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of November 2023
Commission File Number: 001-40541
DiDi Global Inc.
DiDi Xinchenghai
Building 1, Yard 6, North Ring Road, Tangjialing
Haidian District, Beijing
People's Republic of China
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Share Repurchase Program
On November 11, 2023, the board of directors of DiDi Global Inc. (the "Company") authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares over the next 24 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time through legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment to its terms and size.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|DiDi Global Inc.
|By
|:
|/s/ Will Wei Cheng
|Name
|:
|Will Wei Cheng
|Title
|:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer
Date: November 13, 2023
