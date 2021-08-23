Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DiDi Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: SEC gives Chinese companies new requirements for U.S. IPO disclosures

08/23/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started to issue new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to list in New York as part of a push to boost investor awareness of the risks involved, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.

Some Chinese companies have now started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities (VIEs) for IPOs; implications for investors and the risk that Chinese authorities will interfere with company operations.

Last month, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked for a "pause" in U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies and sought more transparency about these issues. Chinese listings in the United States came to a standstill after the SEC freeze. In the first seven months of 2020, such listings reached a record $12.8 billion, as Chinese companies capitalized on the soaring U.S. stock market.

"Please describe how this type of corporate structure may affect investors and the value of their investment, including how and why the contractual arrangements may be less effective than direct ownership, and that the company may incur substantial costs to enforce the terms of the arrangements," said one SEC letter seen by Reuters.

The SEC has also asked Chinese companies for a disclosure that "investors may never directly hold equity interests in the Chinese operating company," according to the letter. Many Chinese VIEs are incorporated in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands. Gensler has said there are too many questions about how money flows through these entities.

"Refrain from using terms such as 'we' or 'our' when describing activities or functions of a VIE," the letter stated.

An SEC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC has also provided disclosure requirements pertaining to the risk of Chinese regulators intervening with company data security policies, the sources said. Last month, just days after the blockbuster IPO of Didi Global Inc, Chinese regulators banned the ride-sharing giant from signing up new users. This move was followed by crackdowns on technology and private education companies.

The SEC has also asked some companies for more details in cases where they do not comply with the U.S. Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on accounting disclosures to regulators. China has so far prevented companies from sharing the work of their auditors with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Last month, the SEC removed the chairman of the board, which has been unsuccessful in its push to ensure independent auditing of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

The SEC's move represents the latest salvo by U.S. regulators against corporate China, which for years has frustrated Wall Street with its reluctance to submit to U.S. auditing standards and improve the governance of companies held closely by founders.

The SEC is also under pressure to finalize rules on the delisting of Chinese companies that do not comply with U.S. auditing requirements.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and David Gregorio)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIDI GLOBAL INC.
05:16pDidi suspends UK launch plans amid China crackdown on tech firms - Telegraph
RE
03:36pMARKET CHATTER : Didi Suspends UK, Europe Launches Amid Passenger Data Concerns
MT
01:32pDidi suspends UK launch plans amid China crackdown on tech firms - Telegraph
RE
01:09pSTREET COLOR : Didi Pulls Its UK Launch for at Least 12 Months Amid Privacy Fear..
MT
08/20Wall Street rallies as Fed jitters wane, but ends down for the week
RE
08/20IQIYI : Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade
RE
08/20China passes new personal data privacy law, to take effect Nov. 1
RE
08/20China passes new personal data privacy law, to take effect Nov. 1
RE
08/18MEITUAN : China to cap how much ride-hailing platforms can take from drivers
RE
08/18Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIDI GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 195 B 30 014 M 30 014 M
Net income 2021 -1 503 M -232 M -232 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 234 B 36 030 M 36 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 914
Free-Float -
Chart DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DiDi Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIDI GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,56 CNY
Average target price 162,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 234%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Liu President & Director
Yue Zhuo Chief Financial Officer
Bo Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Rui Wu Vice President-Risk Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIDI GLOBAL INC.0.00%36 030
SNAP INC.45.24%114 661
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-22.09%5 183
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-49.46%4 484
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-63.65%4 164