    DIDI   US23292E1082

DIDI GLOBAL INC.

(DIDI)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of Investors

07/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $1.09 per share, or 6%, during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased DiDi securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
