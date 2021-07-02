The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $1.09 per share, or 6%, during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

