CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.05.2023 / 23:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 12b-25 SEC FILE NUMBER 001-04879 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING CUSIP NUMBER 253651103 (Check One): [] Form 10-K [ ] Form 20-F [ ] Form 11-K [X ] Form 10-Q [ ] Form 10-D [ ] Form N-SAR [ ] Form N-CSR For Period Ended: March 31, 2023 [ ] Transition Report on Form 10-K [ ] Transition Report on Form 20-F [ ] Transition Report on Form 11-K [ ] Transition Report on Form 10-Q [ ] Transition Report on Form N-SAR For the Transition Period Ended: ____________________ Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type. Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein. If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:____________________________________________________________________ PART 1 -- REGISTRANT INFORMATION Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Full Name of Registrant Former Name if Applicable 50 Executive Parkway, P.O. Box 2520 Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number) Hudson, Ohio, 44236 City, State and Zip Code PART II -- RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c) If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate) (a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; [X] (b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q, or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and (c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable. PART III -- NARRATIVE State below in reasonable detail the reasons why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) recently consummated a number of refinancing transactions that it initially believed would be sufficient, along with cash from operations, to fund its near-term and long-term liquidity needs. The Company is currently in negotiations with its lenders with respect to a long-term solution to address its short- and long-term liquidity needs and capital structure. The Company presently expects to reach an agreement in principle with its lenders in the near term regarding such solution. An agreement in principle would impact the Company’s disclosure in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”). Accordingly, the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q within the time period prescribed in Rule 12b-25 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. PART IV-- OTHER INFORMATION (1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification James Barna (330) 490-4000 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s).

[X] Yes [ ] No (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

[ ] Yes [X] No If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Date May 10, 2023 By /s/ James Barna James Barna Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer INSTRUCTION: The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form. ATTENTION Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

10.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

