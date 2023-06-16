Advanced search
    DBDQQ   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBDQQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:24:50 2023-06-16 pm EDT
0.0512 USD   -13.37%
02:33pDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:18pCms : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:26aDiebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Docket No. 2 - Form 8-K
PU
CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/16/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.06.2023 / 20:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Form 8-K. The full text of this release is available on the company’s website at:
https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16734424

16.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1659553  16.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 818 M - -
Net income 2023 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4,73 M 4,73 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 592%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Marquez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Barna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan Malcolm Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-95.95%5
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION14.59%5 206
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.21.67%2 472
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.18.92%988
EIZO CORPORATION38.98%697
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.89.92%540
