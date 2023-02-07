DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. David Caldwell, Disposal of 3,478 common shares on behalf of Mr. Caldwell to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to ...
02/07/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.02.2023 / 23:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Mr.
First name:
David
Last name(s):
Caldwell
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of 3,478 common shares on behalf of Mr. Caldwell to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Caldwell with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2.55 USD
8868.90 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
2.55 USD
8868.90 USD
e) Date of the transaction
05/02/2023; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com