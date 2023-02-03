Advanced search
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
2.550 USD   +1.59%
02/03Dd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan Myers, Disposal of 19,100 common shares on behalf of Mr. Myers to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to ...
EQ
02/03Dd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan Myers, Receipt of 63,452 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ...
EQ
02/03Dd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. David Caldwell, Disposal of 3,741 common shares on behalf of Mr. Caldwell to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to ...
EQ
DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. David Caldwell, Receipt of 6,988 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ...

02/03/2023 | 07:38pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2023 / 01:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: David
Last name(s): Caldwell

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 6,988 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 30, 2020; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Caldwell with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80795  04.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
