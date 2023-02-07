Advanced search
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
2.610 USD   +5.67%
NewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Olaf Heyden, Disposal of 6,209 common shares on behalf of Mr. Heyden to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be ...

02/07/2023 | 05:24pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 23:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Heyden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of 6,209 common shares on behalf of Mr. Heyden to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Heyden with respect to the disposal of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.55 USD 15832.95 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.55 USD 15832.95 USD

e) Date of the transaction
05/02/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80849  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
