  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
2.720 USD   -9.93%
04:49pDd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Ms. Elizabeth Radigan, Disposal of 1,073 common shares on behalf of Ms. Radigan to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required ...
EQ
04:44pDd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Ms. Elizabeth Radigan, Receipt of 3,592 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ...
EQ
04:36pDd : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Ilhami Cantadurucu, Receipt of 1,786 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a ...
EQ
DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Ms. Elizabeth Radigan, Disposal of 1,073 common shares on behalf of Ms. Radigan to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required ...

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2023 / 22:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Ms.
First name: Elizabeth
Last name(s): Radigan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of 1,073 common shares on behalf of Ms. Radigan to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on March 8, 2022; no subsequent actions were taken by Ms. Radigan with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.21 USD 3444.33 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.21 USD 3444.33 USD

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81507  10.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
