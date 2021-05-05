DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2

(a) The acquisition by any individual, entity or group (within the meaning of Section 13(d)(3) or 14(d)(2) of the Exchange Act) (a "Person") of beneficial ownership (within the meaning of Rule 13d-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act) of thirty percent (30%) or more of either: (A) the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the Company (the "Company Common Stock") or (B) the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors ("Voting Stock"); provided, however, that for purposes of this subsection (a), the following acquisitions shall not constitute a Change in Control: (1) any acquisition directly from the Company, (2) any acquisition by the Company, (3) any acquisition by any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Company or any Subsidiary, or (4) any acquisition by any Person pursuant to a transaction which complies with clauses (A), (B) and (C) of subsection (c) of this Section 2.6; or

(b) Individuals who, as of the date hereof, constitute the Board (as modified by this subsection (b), the "Incumbent Board"), cease for any reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the Board; provided, however, that any individual becoming a Director subsequent to the date hereof whose election, or nomination for election by the Company's shareholders, was approved by a vote of at least a majority of the Directors then comprising the Incumbent Board (either by a specific vote or by approval of the proxy statement of the Company in which such person is named as a nominee for Director, without objection to such nomination) shall be considered as though such individual were a member of the Incumbent Board, but excluding, for this purpose, any such individual whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of an actual or threatened election contest with respect to the election or removal of Directors or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board; or

(c) Consummation of a reorganization, merger or consolidation or sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company (a "Business Combination"), in each case, unless, following such Business Combination, (A) all or substantially all of the individuals and entities who were the beneficial owners, respectively, of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock immediately prior to such Business Combination beneficially own, directly or indirectly, more than fifty percent (50%) of, respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock and the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, as the case may be, of the entity resulting from such Business Combination (including, without limitation, an entity which as a result of such transaction owns the Company or all or substantially all of the Company's assets either directly or through one or more subsidiaries) in substantially the same proportions relative to each other as their ownership, immediately prior to such Business Combination, of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock, as the case may be, (B) no Person (excluding any entity resulting from such Business Combination or any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Company or such entity resulting from such Business Combination) beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, thirty percent (30%) or more of, respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the entity resulting from such Business Combination, or the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities of such corporation except to the extent that such ownership existed prior to the Business Combination and (C) at least a majority of the members of the board of directors of the corporation resulting from such Business Combination were members of the Incumbent Board at the time of the execution of the initial agreement, or of the action of the Board providing for such Business Combination; or

(d) Approval by the shareholders of the Company of a complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company.

A "Change in Control" will be deemed to occur (i) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (a) above, on the date that any Person becomes the beneficial owner of thirty percent (30%) or more of either the Company Common Stock or Voting Stock, (ii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (b) above, on the date the members of the Incumbent Board first cease for any reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the Board, (iii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (c) above, on the date the

applicable transaction closes and (iv) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (d) above, on the date of the shareholder approval. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions, a "Change in Control" shall not be deemed to have occurred for purposes of this Plan solely because of a change in control of any Subsidiary by which the Participant may be employed.

2.7 "Code" means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended from time to time.

2.8 "Committee" has the meaning provided in Section 14.1 of this Plan.

2.9 "Common Shares" means shares of common stock, USD1.25 par value per share, of the Company or any security into which such Common Shares may be changed by reason of any transaction or event of the type referred to in Article XI of this Plan.

2.10 "Company Common Stock" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a) of this Plan.

2.11 "Date of Grant" means the date on which the Committee adopts a resolution, or takes other appropriate action, expressly granting an Award to a Participant that specifies the key terms and conditions of the Award or, if a later date is set forth in such resolution, then such later date as is set forth therein.

2.12 "Designated Subsidiary" means a Subsidiary that is (i) not a corporation or (ii) a corporation in which at the time the Company owns or controls, directly or indirectly, less than eighty percent (80%) of the total combined voting power represented by all classes of stock issued by such corporation.

2.13 "Detrimental Activity" means any of the following:

(a) Engaging in any activity, as an employee, principal, agent or consultant for another entity, and in a capacity, that directly competes with the Company or any Subsidiary in any actual product, service, or business activity (or in any product, service, or business activity which was under active development while the Participant was employed by the Company if such development is being actively pursued by the Company during the one (1) year period following the termination of the Participant's employment by the Company or a Subsidiary) for which the Participant has had any direct responsibility and direct involvement during the last two (2) years of his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary, in any territory in which the Company or a Subsidiary manufactures, sells, markets, services, or installs such product or service or engages in such business activity.

(b) Soliciting any Employee to terminate his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary.

(c) The disclosure to anyone outside of the Company or a Subsidiary, or the use in other than the Company or a Subsidiary's business, without prior written authorization from the Company, of any confidential, proprietary or trade secret information or material relating to the business of the Company and its Subsidiaries, acquired by the Participant during his or her employment with the Company or its Subsidiaries or while acting as a consultant for the Company or its Subsidiaries thereafter; provided, however, that nothing in this Plan limits a Participant's ability to file a charge or complaint or to communicate, including by providing documents or other information without notice to the Company, with the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other governmental agency or commission ("Government Agency") or limits a Participant's right to receive an award for information provided to any Government Agency.

(d) The failure or refusal to disclose promptly and to assign to the Company upon request all right, title and interest in any invention or idea, patentable or not, made or conceived by the Participant during the Participant's employment by the Company or any Subsidiary, relating in any manner to the actual or anticipated business, research or development work of the Company or any Subsidiary or the failure or refusal to do anything reasonably necessary to enable the Company or any Subsidiary to secure a patent where appropriate in the United States and in other countries.

(e) Activity that results in "termination for cause," as such term is defined in the applicable Award Agreement.

2.14 "Director" means a director of the Company.

2.15 "Disability" means totally and permanently disabled as from time to time defined under the long-term disability plan of the Company or a Subsidiary applicable to the Participant, or, in the case where there is no applicable plan, permanent and total disability as defined in Section 22(e)(3) of the Code (or any successor provision); provided, however, that to the extent an amount payable under this Plan which constitutes deferred compensation subject to Section 409A of the Code would become payable upon Disability, "Disability" for purposes of such payment shall not be deemed to have occurred unless the disability also satisfies the requirements of treasury regulation 1.409A-3.

2.16 "EBIT" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.

2.17 "EBITDA" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.

2.18 "Effective Date" has the meaning provided in Section 1.3 of this Plan.

2.19 "Employee" means an employee of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, including an employee who is an officer or a Director.

