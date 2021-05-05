DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3

2.20 "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and regulations may be amended from time to time.

2.21 "Exercise Price" means, with respect to an Option or Stock Appreciation Right, the price at which a Common Share may be purchased upon exercise thereof.

2.22 "Fair Market Value" means, as of any particular date, the closing price of a Common Share as reported for that date on the New York Stock Exchange or, if the Common Shares are not then listed on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other national securities exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, or if there are no sales on such date, on the next preceding trading day during which a sale occurred. If there is no regular public trading market for the Common Shares, then the Fair Market Value shall be the fair market value as determined in good faith by the Board.

2.23 "Free Standing Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of this Plan.

2.24 "Government Agency" has the meaning provided in Section 2.13(c) of this Plan.

2.25 "Incentive Stock Option" means an Option intended to qualify as an incentive stock option under Section 422 of the Code or any successor provision.

2.26 "Incumbent Board" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(b) of this Plan.

2.27 "Management Goals" means, for a Performance Period, the one or more goals established by the Committee, which, for any Award shall be based only upon the Management Objectives.

(a) The Committee may provide that any evaluation of Management Goals shall include or exclude any of the following items: (i) asset write-downs; (ii) litigation or claim judgments or settlements; (iii) the effect of changes in tax laws, accounting principles, regulations, or other laws or regulations affecting reported results; (iv) any reorganization and restructuring programs; (v) acquisitions or divestitures; (vi) unusual, nonrecurring or extraordinary items identified in the Company's audited financial statements, including footnotes, or in management's discussion and analysis in the Company's annual report; (vii) foreign exchange gains and losses; (viii) change in the Company's fiscal year; and (ix) any other specific unusual or nonrecurring events, or objectively determinable category thereof.

(b) If the Committee determines that a change in the business, operations, corporate structure or capital structure of the Company, or the manner in which it conducts its business, or other events or circumstances render the Management Goals unsuitable, the Committee may in its discretion modify such Management Goals or the related minimum acceptable level of achievement, in whole or in part, as the Committee deems appropriate and equitable.

2.28 "Management Objectives" means the measurable performance objective or objectives selected by the Committee for purposes of establishing the Management Goal(s) for a Performance Period with respect to any Award under this Plan. The Management Objectives that will be used to establish the Management Goals shall be based on the attainment of specific levels of performance of the Company, a Subsidiary, division, business unit, operational unit, department, region or function within the Company or Subsidiary in which the Participant is employed. The Management Objectives applicable to any Award shall be limited to one or more, or a combination, of the following:

(a) Sales, including (i) net sales, (ii) unit sales volume, and (iii) aggregate product price;

(b) Share price, including (i) market price per share, and (ii) share price appreciation;

(c) Earnings, including (i) earnings per share, reflecting dilution of shares, (ii) gross or pre-tax profits, (iii) post-tax profits, (iv) operating profit, (v) earnings net of or including dividends, (vi) earnings net of or including the after-tax cost of capital, (vii) earnings before (or after) interest and taxes ("EBIT"), (viii) earnings per share from continuing operations, diluted or basic, (ix) earnings before (or after) interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (x) pre-tax operating earnings after interest and before incentives, service fees and extraordinary or special items, (xi) operating earnings, (xii) growth in earnings or growth in earnings per share, and (xiii) total earnings;

(d) Return on equity, including (i) return on equity, (ii) return on invested capital, (iii) return or net return on assets, (iv) return on net assets, (v) return on gross sales, (vi) return on investment, (vii) return on capital, (viii) return on invested capital, (ix) return on committed capital, (x) financial return ratios, (xi) value of assets, and (xii) change in assets;

(e) Cash flow(s), including (i) operating cash flow, (ii) net cash flow, (iii) free cash flow, and (iv) cash flow on investment;

(f) Revenue, including (i) gross or net revenue, and (ii) changes in annual revenues;

(g) Margins, including (i) adjusted pre-tax margin, and (ii) operating margins;

(h) Income, including (i) net income, and (ii) consolidated net income;

(i) Economic value added;

(j) Costs, including (i) operating or administrative expenses, (ii) operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, (iii) expense or cost levels, (iv) reduction of losses, loss ratios or expense ratios, (v) reduction in fixed costs, (vi) expense reduction levels, (vii) operating cost management, and (viii) cost of capital;

(k) Financial ratings, including (i) credit rating, (ii) capital expenditures, (iii) debt, (iv) debt reduction, (v) working capital, (vi) average invested capital, and (vii) attainment of balance sheet or income statement objectives;

(l) Market or category share, including (i) market share, (ii) volume, (iii) unit sales volume, and (iv) market share or market penetration with respect to specific designated products or product groups and/or specific geographic areas;

(m) Shareholder return, including (i) total shareholder return, (ii) shareholder return based on growth measures or the attainment of a specified share price for a specified period of time, and (iii) dividends; and

(n) Objective nonfinancial performance criteria measuring either (i) regulatory compliance, (ii) productivity and productivity improvements, (iii) inventory turnover, average inventory turnover or inventory controls, (iv) net asset turnover, (v) customer satisfaction based on specified objective goals or company-sponsored customer surveys, (vi) employee satisfaction based on specified objective goals or company-sponsored employee surveys, (vii) objective employee diversity goals, (viii) employee turnover, (ix) specified objective environmental goals, (x) specified objective social goals, (xi) specified objective goals in corporate ethics and integrity, (xii) specified objective safety goals, (xiii) specified objective business expansion goals or goals relating to acquisitions or divestitures, (xiv) day sales outstanding, and (xv) succession plan development and implementation.

Any one or more of the Management Objectives may be used on an absolute, relative or comparative basis to measure the performance, as the Committee may deem appropriate, or as compared to the performance of another company or a group of comparable companies, or published or special index that the Committee, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate, including various stock market indices.

2.29 "Non-Employee Director" means a Director who is a "non-employee director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3.

2.30 "Non-qualified Stock Option" means an Option that by its terms does not qualify or is not intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option.

2.31 "Option" means an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-qualified Stock Option granted pursuant to Article IV of this Plan.

2.32 "Other Share-Based Award" means an Award granted pursuant to Article IX, which is payable in, valued in whole or in part by reference to, or otherwise based on or related to Common Shares, excluding any Option, Stock Appreciation Right, Restricted Share, Restricted Stock Unit, Performance Share or Performance Unit.

2.33 "Participant" means an Employee or Director who has been granted an Award under this Plan.

2.34 "Performance Period" means the one (1) or more periods of time (which shall not be less than one fiscal quarter in duration) as the Committee may select, over which the attainment of one or more Management Goals will be measured for purposes of determining a Participant's right to and the payment of an Award subject to such Performance Period.

2.35 "Performance Share" means a bookkeeping entry that records the equivalent of one (1) Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this Plan.

2.36 "Performance Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records a unit equivalent to USD1.25 awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this Plan.

2.37 "Person" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a) of this Plan.

2.38 "Related Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of this Plan.

2.39 "Restricted Period" has the meaning provided in Section 6.1 of this Plan.

2.40 "Restricted Shares" means Common Shares granted or sold pursuant to Article VI of this Plan.

2.41 "Restricted Stock Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records the equivalent of one Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VII of this Plan.

2.42 "Rule l6b-3" means Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act (or any successor rule to Rule 16b-3) as is in effect and may be amended from time to time.

2.43 "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and regulations may be amended from time to time.

2.44 "Stock Appreciation Right" means a right granted pursuant to Article V of this Plan.

