DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4

2.45 "Subsidiary" means a corporation, company or other entity (i) more than fifty percent (50%) of whose outstanding shares or securities (representing the right to vote for the election of directors or other managing authority) are, or (ii) which does not have outstanding shares or securities (as may be the case in a partnership, joint venture or unincorporated association), but more than fifty percent (50%) of whose ownership interests representing the right generally to make decisions for such other entity is, now or hereafter, owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Company except that for purposes of determining whether any person may be a Participant for purposes of a grant of Incentive Stock Options, "Subsidiary" means any corporation which is a "subsidiary corporation," whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in Section 424(f) of the Code.

2.46 "Ten Percent Shareholder" means an employee of the Company, or of a parent or subsidiary corporation within the meaning of Section 424 of the Code, who owns (or is deemed to own pursuant to Section 424(d) of the Code) more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of voting stock of the Company, the Company's parent (if any) or any Subsidiary.

2.47 "Voting Stock" means at any time, the then-outstanding securities entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors.

ARTICLE III SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN

3.1 Number of Shares. Subject to adjustment as provided in Article XI of this Plan, the number of Common Shares that may be issued or transferred under this Plan shall not exceed in the aggregate 12,701,117 shares. Such shares may be shares of original issuance or treasury shares or a combination of the foregoing.

(a) Common Shares covered by an Award granted under this Plan will not be counted as used unless and until they are actually issued or transferred.

(b) If any Award is forfeited, expires, terminates, otherwise lapses or is settled for cash, in whole or in part, without the delivery of Common Shares, then the Common Shares covered by such forfeited, expired, terminated, lapsed or cash-settled Award shall again be available for grant under this Plan. In the event that withholding tax liabilities arising from an Award other than an Option or Stock Appreciation Right are satisfied by the tendering of Common Shares (either actually or by attestation) or by the withholding of Common Shares by the Company, the Common Shares so tendered or withheld shall be added to the Common Shares available for Awards under this Plan. For the avoidance of doubt, the following will not again become available for issuance under this Plan: (i) any Common Shares withheld in respect of taxes upon settlement of an Option or Stock Appreciation Right, (ii) any Common Shares tendered or withheld to pay an Exercise Price, (iii) any Common Shares subject to a Stock Appreciation Right that are not issued in connection with its stock settlement on exercise thereof, and (iv) any Common Shares reacquired by the Company on the open market or otherwise using cash proceeds.

3.2 Share Limits. Notwithstanding anything in this Article III or elsewhere in this Plan to the contrary, and subject to adjustments as provided in Article XI of this Plan, the limits specified below shall apply to any grants of the following types of Awards:

(a) Incentive Stock Options. Notwithstanding any designation of an Option as an Incentive Stock Option in an Award Agreement, to the extent the aggregate Fair Market Value of the Common Shares with respect to which the Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by the Participant during any calendar year (under all plans) exceeds one hundred thousand dollars (USD100,000), the portion of the Options falling within such limit shall be Incentive Stock Options and the excess Options shall be treated as Non-qualified Stock Options. For these purposes, Incentive Stock Options shall be taken into account in the order in which they were granted, and the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares shall be determined as of the time the Option was granted. Incentive Stock Options covering no more than 12,701,117 Common Shares may be granted under this Plan.

(b) Non-Employee Director Limit. The aggregate dollar value of Awards granted to any non-Employee Director in any calendar year shall not exceed Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars (USD750,000). The value of the Awards shall be determined based on the Fair Market Value of each Award on the Date of Grant.

3.3 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Notwithstanding any provision of this Plan to the contrary, on and after the Effective Date, the Committee shall not award more than five percent (5%) of the aggregate number of Common Shares that become available for grant under this Plan as of the Effective Date pursuant to Awards that are solely subject to vesting conditions or performance periods that are less than one (1) year following the Date of Grant of the applicable Award, subject, in each case, to the Committee's authority under this Plan to vest Awards earlier, as the Committee deems appropriate, upon the occurrence of a Change in Control, in the event of a Participant's termination of employment or service or otherwise as permitted by this Plan.

ARTICLE IV OPTIONS

4.1 Grant of Options. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Options to purchase Common Shares to Participants. Options granted under this Plan may be (i) Incentive Stock Options, (ii) Non-qualified Stock Options, or (iii) combinations of the foregoing. Incentive Stock Options may only be granted to Participants who meet the definition of "employees" under Section 3401(c) of the Code. Options granted under this Plan may not provide for

any dividends or dividend equivalents thereon. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

4.2 Award Agreement. Each Option shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Common Shares covered by the Option, the Exercise Price of the Option, the term of the Option, whether the Option is intended to be an Incentive Stock Option, any conditions to the exercise of the Option, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

4.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price per share, which shall not be less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant; provided, however, that a Ten Percent Shareholder shall not be granted an Incentive Stock Option unless the Exercise Price per share is at least one hundred ten percent (110%) of the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant and the Incentive Stock Option is not exercisable after expiration of five (5) years from the Date of Grant.

4.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable, Options granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of a written notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares with respect to which the Option is being exercised, accompanied by full payment of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee shall determine the acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise Price, including the method of payment, and for an Incentive Stock Option that determination shall be made at the time of grant. Consideration may consist of: (a) cash; (b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have a Fair Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate Exercise Price and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d) consideration received by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other) cashless exercise program implemented by the Company in connection with this Plan; (e) by net exercise; (f) other consideration and method of payment to the extent permitted by applicable law and approved by the Committee; or (g) any combination of the foregoing methods.

4.5 Related Rights. The exercise of an Option shall result in the cancellation on a share-for-share basis of any Related Rights authorized under Article V of this Plan.

4.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IV shall vest sooner than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

4.7 Maximum Term. No Option shall be exercisable more than 10 years from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE V STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS

5.1 Grant of Stock Appreciation Rights. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Stock Appreciation Rights alone ("Free Standing Rights") or in tandem with an Option granted under this Plan ("Related Rights"). Any Related Right that relates to a Non-qualified Stock Option may be granted at the same time the Option is granted or at any time thereafter but before the exercise or expiration of the Option. Any Related Right that relates to an Incentive Stock Option must be granted at the same time the Incentive Stock Option is granted. Stock Appreciation Rights granted under this Plan may not provide for any dividends or dividend equivalents thereon. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

5.2 Award Agreement. Each Stock Appreciation Right shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall describe such Stock Appreciation Right, the Exercise Price of the Stock Appreciation Right, the term of the Stock Appreciation Right, any conditions to the exercise of such Stock Appreciation Right, identify any related Option, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

