DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -5

5.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price for a Free Standing Right, which shall not be less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant. A Related Right shall have the same Exercise Price as the related Option, and shall be exercisable only to the same extent as the related Option.

5.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable, Stock Appreciate Rights granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of a written notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares with respect to which the Stock Appreciation Right is being exercised, accompanied by full payment of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee shall determine the acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise Price, including the method of payment. Consideration may consist of: (a) cash; (b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have a Fair Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate Exercise Price and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d) consideration received by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other) cashless exercise program implemented by the Company in connection with this Plan; (e) by net exercise; (f) other consideration and method of payment to the extent permitted by applicable law and approved by the Committee; or (g) any combination of the foregoing methods.

5.5 Payment. Upon exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right, the Participant shall be entitled to receive from the Company an amount equal to the number of Common Shares subject to the Stock Appreciation Right that is being exercised multiplied by the excess of the (i) Fair Market Value of a Common Share on the date the Award is exercised, over (ii) the Exercise Price specified in the Stock Appreciation Right or related Option. The grant shall specify whether the amount payable by the Company on exercise of the Stock Appreciation Right shall be paid in cash, in Common Shares or in any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or retain in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives. Any grant may specify that the amount payable on exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right may not exceed a maximum specified by the Committee at the Date of Grant.

5.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article V shall vest sooner than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

5.7 Maximum Term. No Stock Appreciation Right shall be exercisable more than ten (10) years from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE VI RESTRICTED SHARES

6.1 Grant of Restricted Shares. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Restricted Shares to Participants. Each such grant shall provide that during the period for which substantial risk of forfeiture is to continue (the "Restricted Period"), the transferability of the Restricted Shares shall be prohibited or restricted in the manner and to the extent prescribed by the Committee at the Date of Grant (which restrictions may include, without limitation, rights of repurchase or first refusal in the Company or provisions subjecting the Restricted Shares to continuing substantial risk of forfeiture in the hands of any transferee). Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

6.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Shares shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted Shares subject to the Award, the Restricted Period, any other conditions or restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

6.3 Rights. Each such grant shall constitute an immediate transfer of the ownership of Common Shares to the Participant in consideration of the performance of services, and unless otherwise determined by the Committee, entitling such Participant to voting, dividend and other ownership rights, subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and the Restricted Period.

6.4 Certificates. Unless otherwise directed by the Committee, all certificates representing Restricted Shares shall be held in custody by the Company until all restrictions thereon shall have lapsed, together with a stock power executed by the Participant in whose name such certificates are registered, endorsed in blank and covering such Restricted Shares.

6.5 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VI shall vest sooner than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE VII RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

7.1 Grant of Restricted Stock Units. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Restricted Stock Units to Participants. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents one (1) Common Share. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

7.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Stock Units shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted Stock Units subject to the Award, the Restricted Period, any other conditions or restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

7.3 Rights. No Common Shares shall be issued at the time a Restricted Stock Unit is granted, and a Participant shall have no voting rights with respect thereto. Restricted Stock Units shall be subject to forfeiture until the expiration of the Restricted Period and satisfaction of any applicable conditions, including vesting time periods or performance requirements, to the extent provided in the applicable Award Agreement.

7.4 Dividend Equivalents. At the discretion of the Committee, each Restricted Stock Unit may be credited with dividend equivalents or other equivalent distributions. Dividend equivalents or other equivalent distributions shall be paid on a current basis unless the Award Agreement requires otherwise; provided, however dividend equivalents or other equivalent distributions on Restricted Stock Units that are subject to performance requirements, including Management Goals, shall be deferred until and paid contingent upon the level of achievement of the applicable performance or Management Goals at the end of the related Performance Period.

7.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of Restricted Stock Units. Any grant may specify that the amount payable with respect thereto may be paid by the Company in cash, in Common Shares or in any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or retain in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives.

7.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VII shall vest sooner than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE VIII PERFORMANCE UNITS AND PERFORMANCE SHARES

8.1 Grant of Performance Shares and Performance Units. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Performance Shares and Performance Units to Participants that will become payable upon achievement of specified performance goals, which may include Management Goals. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

8.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Performance Shares or Performance Units shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Performance Shares or Performance Units subject to the Award, the performance objectives (which may include Management Goals), the Performance Period applicable to the Award, any other conditions or restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

8.3 Performance Objectives. Any grant of Performance Shares or Performance Units shall specify the performance objectives, which may include Management Goals, which, if achieved, will result in payment or early payment of the Award. Each grant may specify a minimum acceptable level of achievement of the performance objectives and shall set forth a formula for determining the number of Performance Shares or Performance Units that will be earned if performance is at or above the minimum level, but falls short of full achievement of the specified performance objectives. Before the Performance Shares or Performance Units shall be earned and paid, the Committee must determine the level of achievement of the performance objectives. 8.4 Dividends and Dividend Equivalents. The Committee may, at the Date of Grant of Performance Shares or Performance Units, provide for the payment of dividends or dividend equivalents to the Participant thereof either in cash or in additional Common Shares, subject in all cases to deferral and payment on a contingent basis based on the Participant's earning of the Performance Shares or Performance Units with respect to which such dividend equivalents are paid.

8.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of Performance Shares or Performance Units which have been earned. Any grant may specify that the amount payable with respect thereto may be paid by the Company in cash, in Common Shares or in any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or retain in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives.

