DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -6

8.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VIII shall have a Performance Period of less than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE IX

OTHER SHARE-BASED AWARDS

9.1 Grant of Other Share-Based Awards. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant Other Share-Based Awards not otherwise described by the terms of this Plan to Participants. Such Awards may involve the transfer of actual Common Shares to Participants and may include Awards designed to comply with or take advantage of applicable local laws of jurisdictions other than the United States. Each Other Share-Based Award will be expressed in terms of Common Shares or units based on Common Shares. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.

9.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of an Other Share-Based Award shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the number of Common Shares or units covered by the Award, any conditions related to the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this Plan.

9.3 Payment. Payment, if any, with respect to an Other Share-Based Award, will be made in accordance with the terms of the Award, in cash, in Common Shares or a combination of both as determined by the Committee.

9.4 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IX shall vest sooner than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.

ARTICLE X TRANSFERABILITY

10.1 Transfer Limits. Except as otherwise determined by the Committee, no Options, Stock Appreciation Right or other derivative security granted under this Plan shall be transferable by a Participant other than by will or the laws of descent and distribution, except (in the case of a Participant who is not a Director or officer of the Company) to a fully revocable trust of which the holder is treated as the owner for federal income tax purposes, and in no event will any such Award granted under this Plan be transferred for value. Except as otherwise determined by the Committee, Options and Stock Appreciation Rights shall be exercisable during the Participant's lifetime only by him or her or by his or her guardian or legal representative. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee in its sole discretion may provide for transferability of Options and Stock Appreciation Rights under this Plan so long as such provisions will not disqualify the exemption for other awards under Rule 16b-3 and so long as such transfer is not to a third-party entity, including financial institutions.

10.2 Further Restrictions. The Committee may specify at the Date of Grant that part or all of the Common Shares that are (i) to be issued or transferred by the Company upon the exercise of Options or Stock Appreciation Rights or upon payment under any grant of Performance Shares, Performance Units, Restricted Stock Units or Other Share-Based Awards or (ii) no longer subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and restrictions on transfer referred to in Article VI of this Plan, shall be subject to further restrictions on transfer.

ARTICLE XI ADJUSTMENTS

The Committee shall make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of Common Shares covered by outstanding Awards granted hereunder, in the prices per share applicable to such Options and Stock Appreciation Rights and in the kind of shares covered thereby, as the Board, in its sole discretion, exercised in good faith, may determine is equitably required to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights of Participants that otherwise would result from (a) any stock dividend, stock split, combination of shares, recapitalization or other change in the capital structure of the Company, or (b) any merger, consolidation, spin-off, split-off, spin-out, split-up, reorganization, partial or complete liquidation or other distribution of assets, issuance of rights or warrants to purchase securities, or (c) any other corporate transaction or event having an effect similar to any of the foregoing. Moreover, in the event of any such transaction or event, the Committee, in its discretion, may provide in substitution for any or all outstanding Awards under this Plan such alternative consideration as it, in good faith, may determine to be equitable in the circumstances and may require in connection therewith the surrender of all Awards so replaced. In addition, for each Option or Stock Appreciation Right with an Exercise Price greater than the consideration offered in connection with any such transaction or event or Change in Control, the Committee may in its sole discretion elect to cancel such Option or Stock Appreciation Right without any payment to the person holding such Option or Stock Appreciation Right. The Committee may also make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of shares specified in Section 3.2 of this Plan as the Committee in its sole discretion, exercised in good faith, may determine is appropriate to reflect any transaction or event described in this Article XI.

ARTICLE XII TAX WITHHOLDING

To the extent that the Company is required to withhold federal, state, local or foreign taxes in connection with any payment made or benefit realized by a Participant or other person under this Plan, and the amounts available to the Company for such withholding are insufficient, it shall be a condition to the receipt of such payment or the realization of such benefit that the Participant or such other person make arrangements satisfactory to the Company for payment of the balance of such taxes required to be withheld, which arrangements (in the discretion of the Committee) may include relinquishment of a portion of such benefit. Participants shall also make such arrangements as the Company may require for the payment of any withholding tax obligations that may arise in connection with the disposition of shares acquired upon the exercise of Options. In no event, however, shall the Company accept Common Shares for payment of taxes in excess of required tax withholding rates (or, after the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718) dated March, 2016, in excess of maximum applicable tax rates), except that, in the discretion of the Committee, a Participant or such other person may surrender Common Shares owned for more than six (6) months to satisfy any tax obligations resulting from any such transaction.

ARTICLE XIII SUBSIDIARIES AND NON-US JURISDICTIONS

13.1 Participation by Employees of Designated Subsidiaries. As a condition to the effectiveness of any grant or Award to be made hereunder to a Participant who is an employee of a Designated Subsidiary, whether or not such Participant is also employed by the Company or another Subsidiary, the Committee may require such Designated Subsidiary to agree to transfer to such employee (when, as and if provided for under this Plan and any applicable agreement entered into with any such employee pursuant to this Plan) the Common Shares that would otherwise be delivered by the Company, upon receipt by such Designated Subsidiary of any consideration then otherwise payable by such Participant to the Company. Any such award shall be evidenced by an agreement between the Participant and the Designated Subsidiary, in lieu of the Company, on terms consistent with this Plan and approved by the Committee and such Designated Subsidiary. All such Common Shares so delivered by or to a Designated Subsidiary shall be

treated as if they had been delivered by or to the Company for purposes of Article III of this Plan, and all references to the Company in this Plan shall be deemed to refer to such Designated Subsidiary, except for purposes of the definition of "Board" and "Committee" and except in other cases where the context otherwise requires.

13.2 Employees Outside the US. In order to facilitate the making of any grant or combination of grants under this Plan, the Committee may provide for such special terms for Awards to Participants who are foreign nationals or who are employed by the Company or any Subsidiary outside of the United States of America as the Committee may consider necessary or appropriate to accommodate differences in local law, tax policy or custom. Moreover, the Committee may approve such supplements to or amendments, restatements or alternative versions of this Plan as it may consider necessary or appropriate for such purposes, without thereby affecting the terms of this Plan as in effect for any other purpose, and the Secretary or other appropriate officer of the Company may certify any such document as having been approved and adopted in the same manner as this Plan. No such special terms, supplements, amendments or restatements, however, shall include any provisions that are inconsistent with the terms of this Plan as then in effect unless this Plan could have been amended to eliminate such inconsistency without further approval by the shareholders of the Company.

ARTICLE XIV ADMINISTRATION

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)