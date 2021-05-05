DGAP-CMS : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -7

14.1 Delegation to Committee. The Board hereby delegates authority to administer this Plan to the Compensation Committee of the Board (or its successor(s)), or any other committee of the Board hereafter designated by the Board to administer this Plan, and the term "Committee" shall apply to any persons to whom such power is delegated. The Committee described in this Section 14.1 may from time to time delegate all or any part of its authority under this Plan to a subcommittee thereof (to the extent of any such delegation, references in this Plan to the Committee will be deemed to be references to such subcommittee). A majority of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof) shall constitute a quorum, and the action of the members of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof) present at any meeting at which a quorum is present, or acts unanimously approved in writing, shall be the acts of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof).

14.2 Committee Requirements. Except as otherwise determined by the Board, the Committee shall consist solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee Directors. The Board shall have discretion to determine whether it intends to comply with the exemption requirements of Section 16b-3 of the Code. However, if the Board intends to satisfy such exemption requirements, with respect to any insider subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act, the Committee shall be a compensation committee of the Board that at all times consists solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee Directors. Within the scope of that authority, the Board or the Committee may delegate to a committee of one (1) or more members of the Board who are not Non-Employee Directors the authority to grant Awards to eligible persons who are not then subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act. Nothing herein shall create an inference that an Award is not validly granted under this Plan in the event Awards are granted under this Plan by a Committee that does not at all times consist solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee Directors.

14.3 Interpretation. The interpretation and construction by the Committee of any provision of this Plan or of any Award Agreement and any determination by the Committee pursuant to any provision of this Plan or of any such Award Agreement, notification or document shall be final and conclusive. No member of the Board or the Committee shall be liable for any such action or determination made in good faith.

14.4 Company's Rights Upon Occurrence of Detrimental Activity. Any Award Agreement may provide (whether or not such would result in additional tax to a Participant under Section 409A of the Code) that if a Participant, either during employment by the Company or a Subsidiary or within a specified period after termination of such employment, shall engage in any Detrimental Activity, and the Board shall so find, forthwith upon notice of such finding, the Participant shall, unless otherwise provided in the Award Agreement:

(a) Return to the Company, in exchange for payment by the Company of any amount actually paid therefor by the Participant, all Common Shares that the Participant has not disposed of that were offered pursuant to this Plan within a specified period prior to the date of the commencement of such Detrimental Activity, and

(b) With respect to any Common Shares so acquired that the Participant has disposed of, pay to the Company in cash the difference between: (i) any amount actually paid therefor by the Participant pursuant to this Plan, and (ii) the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares on the date of such acquisition.

To the extent that such amounts are not paid to the Company, the Company may set off the amounts so payable to it against any amounts (but only to the extent that such amount would not be considered "nonqualified deferred compensation" within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code) that may be owing from time to time by the Company or a Subsidiary to the Participant, whether as wages, deferred compensation or vacation pay or in the form of any other benefit or for any other reason.

14.5 Clawback. Notwithstanding any other provisions in this Plan, any Award which is subject to recovery under any law, government regulation or stock exchange listing requirement (or any policy adopted by the Company pursuant to any of the foregoing) will be subject to such deductions and clawback as may be required or permitted to be made pursuant to such law, government regulation, stock exchange listing requirement or policy (or pursuant to any other policy adopted by the Company at the direction of the Board, including the Company's current clawback policy).

14.6 Compliance with Section 409A of the Code. To the extent applicable, it is intended that this Plan and any grants made hereunder comply with the provisions of Section 409A of the Code. This Plan and any grants made hereunder shall be administered in a manner consistent with this intent.

14.7 Fractional Shares. The Company shall not be required to issue any fractional Common Shares pursuant to this Plan. The Committee may provide for the elimination of fractions or for the settlement of fractions in cash.

ARTICLE XV AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION

15.1 Amendment or Termination Authority. The Company, by action of the Board (or its designee), may at any time and from time to time amend or terminate this Plan in whole or in part. Any amendment which must be approved by the shareholders of the Company in order to comply with applicable law or the rules of any national securities exchange upon which the Common Shares are traded or quoted shall not be effective unless and until such approval has been obtained. Presentation of this Plan or any amendment thereof for shareholder approval shall not be construed to limit the Company's authority to offer similar or dissimilar benefits in plans that do not require shareholder approval. Any amendment or termination of this Plan shall not impair in any material way the rights or obligations of any Participant under any Award that is outstanding as of the effective date of the amendment or termination without the written consent of the Participant. The Committee shall maintain its right to exercise its authority under this Plan with respect to any outstanding Awards at the effective date of termination.

15.2 Deferrals. Except with respect to Options and Stock Appreciation Rights, the Committee may permit Participants to elect to defer the issuance of Common Shares or the settlement of awards in cash under this Plan pursuant to such rules, procedures or programs as it may establish for

purposes of this Plan and which are intended to comply with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code. The Committee also may provide that deferred settlements include the payment or crediting of dividend equivalents or interest on the deferral amounts.

15.3 Conditions. The Committee may condition the grant of any Award or combination of Awards authorized under this Plan on the surrender or deferral by the Participant of his or her right to receive a cash bonus or other compensation otherwise payable by the Company or a Subsidiary to the Participant.

15.4 Special Circumstances. If permitted by Section 409A of the Code in case of termination of employment by reason of death, Disability or normal or early retirement, or in the case of hardship or other special circumstances, of a Participant who holds Options or Stock Appreciation Rights not immediately exercisable in full, or any Restricted Shares or Restricted Stock Units as to which the substantial risk of forfeiture or the prohibition or restriction on transfer has not lapsed, or any Performance Shares or Performance Units which have not been fully earned, or Other Share-Based Awards subject to restrictions or conditions, the Committee may, in its sole discretion, accelerate the time at which such Options or Stock Appreciation Rights may be exercised, or the time at which such substantial risk of forfeiture or prohibition or restriction on transfer will lapse for Restricted Shares or Restricted Units, or the time at which such Performance Shares or Performance Units will be deemed to have been fully earned, or the time when such restrictions or conditions will terminate with respect to Other or Share-Based Awards, or may waive any other limitation or requirement under any such Award.

15.5 Change in Exercise Price Prohibited. Except in connection with a corporate transaction or event described in Article XI of this Plan, the terms of outstanding Awards may not be amended to reduce the Exercise Price of outstanding Options or Stock Appreciation Rights, or cancel outstanding Options or Stock Appreciation Rights in exchange for cash, other awards or Options or Stock Appreciation Rights with an Exercise Price that is less than the Exercise Price of the original Option Stock Appreciation Right, as applicable, without shareholder approval.

15.6 No Right to Continued Employment. This Plan shall not confer upon any Participant any right with respect to continuance of employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary, nor shall it interfere in any way with any right the Company or any Subsidiary would otherwise have to terminate such Participant's employment or other service at any time. Prior to exercise of any Option, and prior to exercise, payment or delivery pursuant to any other Award, the Participant may be required, at the Company's request, to certify in a manner reasonably acceptable to the Company that the Participant has not engaged in, and has no present intention to engage in the future in, any Detrimental Activity.

15.7 Incentive Stock Options. To the extent that any provision of this Plan would prevent any Option that was intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option from qualifying as such, that provision shall be null and void with respect to such Option. Such provision, however, shall remain in effect for other Options and there shall be no further effect on any provision of this Plan.

ARTICLE XVI GOVERNING LAW

