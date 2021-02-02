Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

02/02/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.02.2021 / 23:36 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Mr. 
 
 First name:    Ulrich 
 
 Last name(s):  Naeher 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Senior Vice President 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          US2536511031 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Receipt of 31,336 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period 
 under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and 
 Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were 
 taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the receipt of the common shares. 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.00 EUR       0.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.00 EUR      0.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-01-29; UTC-5 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
              5995 Mayfair Road 
              44720 North Canton, OH 
              United States 
Internet:     www.dieboldnixdorf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64449 02.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 17:36 ET (22:36 GMT)

All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
05:37pDGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
DJ
01/29DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
01/29DGAP-NVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the..
DJ
01/27DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : to Conduct 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Inves..
PR
01/26DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Launches DN Series™ EASY - A Revolutionary ..
PR
01/21DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : JPMorgan Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf to Overweight F..
MT
01/12DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
DJ
01/12DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
01/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
01/12DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 868 M - -
Net income 2020 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 134 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 14,60 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED36.96%1 134
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED3.86%9 393
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION16.92%5 935
SYNNEX CORPORATION0.22%4 392
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.16%2 186
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.18.77%932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ