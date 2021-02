DGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.02.2021 / 23:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Mr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Naeher 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Senior Vice President b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated b) LEI 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of 31,336 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the receipt of the common shares. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-29; UTC-5 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

