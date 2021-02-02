DGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
02.02.2021 / 23:36
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Naeher
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 31,336 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period
under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and
Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were
taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-29; UTC-5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
