DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
12/24 01:10:00 pm
10.73 USD   -2.37%
DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4-

12/26/2020 | 12:29pm EST
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|Luxembourg Holdco  |              |           |               | 
|S.a.r.l.           |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|Investment         |              |           |               | 
|Management Ireland |              |           |               | 
|Holdings Limited   |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Asset    |             %|          %|              %| 
|Management Ireland |              |           |               | 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.    |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2,|             %|          %|              %| 
|Inc.               |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial|             %|          %|              %| 
|Management, Inc.   |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|International      |              |           |               | 
|Holdings, Inc.     |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BR Jersey          |             %|          %|              %| 
|International      |              |           |               | 
|Holdings L.P.      |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 3,|             %|          %|              %| 
|LLC                |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman 1 |             %|          %|              %| 
|LP                 |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman   |             %|          %|              %| 
|West Bay Finco     |              |           |               | 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman   |             %|          %|              %| 
|West Bay IV Limited|              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Group    |             %|          %|              %| 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|Luxembourg Holdco  |              |           |               | 
|S.a.r.l.           |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock UK Holdco|             %|          %|              %| 
|Limited            |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Asset    |             %|          %|              %| 
|Management Schweiz |              |           |               | 
|AG                 |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|24 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
          5995 Mayfair Road 
          44720 North Canton, OH 
          United States 
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157478 2020-12-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2020 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

