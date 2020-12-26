DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4

+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Luxembourg Holdco | | | | |S.a.r.l. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Investment | | | | |Management Ireland | | | | |Holdings Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Ireland | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Financial| %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3,| %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited| | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Luxembourg Holdco | | | | |S.a.r.l. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock UK Holdco| %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Schweiz | | | | |AG | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |24 Dec 2020| +-----------+ 2020-12-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com End of News DGAP News Service 1157478 2020-12-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2020 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)