Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/24 01:10:00 pm
10.73 USD   -2.37%
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4-
DJ
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
DJ
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/26/2020 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-26 / 18:28 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated| 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |5995 Mayfair Road            | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |44720                        | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|City:                         |North Canton, OH             | 
|                              |United States                | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16         | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on    | 
| |subsidiary level                                            | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
+--------------+ 
|iShares Trust | 
+--------------+ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|21 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |    10.33 %|     1.91 %|   12.24 %|     93533929| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |    10.36 %|     1.89 %|   12.25 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|US2536511031|          0|     9665493|        0 %|     10.33 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        9665493         |        10.33 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or |Exercise or  |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion   |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |              |period       |   absolute|           | 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A           |N/A          |    1782778|     1.91 %| 
|Securitie|              |             |           |           | 
|s (right |              |             |           |           | 
|to       |              |             |           |           | 
|recall)  |              |             |           |           | 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |              |*Total*      |    1782778|     1.91 %| 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or  |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity |or        |physical |  rights|  rights| 
|          |date        |conversion|settlemen|absolute|    in %| 
|          |            |period    |t        |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Contract  |N/A         |N/A       |Cash     |    4318| 0.005 %| 
|for       |            |          |         |        |        | 
|Difference|            |          |         |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|          |            |          |*Total*  |    4318| 0.005 %| 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Name               |   % of voting|% of voting|  Total of both| 
|                   | rights (if at|     rights|(if at least 5%| 
|                   |   least 3% or|    through|       or more)| 
|                   |         more)|instruments|               | 
|                   |              |     (if at|               | 
|                   |              |least 5% or|               | 
|                   |              |      more)|               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.    |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock          |             %|          %|              %| 
|Investment         |              |           |               | 
|Management, LLC    |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.    |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2,|             %|          %|              %| 
|Inc.               |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial|             %|          %|              %| 
|Management, Inc.   |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.    |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2,|             %|          %|              %| 
|Inc.               |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial|             %|          %|              %| 
|Management, Inc.   |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Capital  |             %|          %|              %| 
|Holdings, Inc.     |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Advisors,|             %|          %|              %| 
|LLC                |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|-                  |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.    |             %|          %|              %| 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2,|             %|          %|              %| 
|Inc.               |              |           |               | 
+-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2020 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.50% 707.18 Delayed Quote.40.68%
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED -2.37% 10.73 Delayed Quote.1.61%
PVR LIMITED -2.44% 1279.8 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4-
DJ
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
DJ
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
12/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider ..
PR
12/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Cantilan Bank Deploys First Dn Seriestm In The Ph..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 861 M - -
Net income 2020 -237 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 833 M 833 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,73 $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED1.61%833
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.16%8 569
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-4.83%5 259
SYNNEX CORPORATION-35.80%4 262
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.26%2 164
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-26.03%757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ