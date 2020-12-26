DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-26 / 18:28 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Name: |Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated| +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Street: |5995 Mayfair Road | +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Postal code: |44720 | +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |City: |North Canton, OH | | |United States | +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 | +------------------------------+-----------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on | | |subsidiary level | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, | |United States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. +--------------+ |iShares Trust | +--------------+ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |21 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ | |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number| | | rights| rights| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |New | 10.33 %| 1.91 %| 12.24 %| 93533929| +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |Previous | 10.36 %| 1.89 %| 12.25 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |US2536511031| 0| 9665493| 0 %| 10.33 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 9665493 | 10.33 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ |Lent |N/A |N/A | 1782778| 1.91 %| |Securitie| | | | | |s (right | | | | | |to | | | | | |recall) | | | | | +---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 1782778| 1.91 %| +---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights| | |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %| | | |period |t | | | +----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ |Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 4318| 0.005 %| |for | | | | | | |Difference| | | | | | +----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 4318| 0.005 %| +----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%| | | least 3% or| through| or more)| | | more)|instruments| | | | | (if at| | | | |least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Investment | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Financial| %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Financial| %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Capital | %| %| %| |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Advisors,| %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |- | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2,| %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +-------------------+--------------+-----------+---------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2020 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)