Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/05/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-05 / 19:38 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
 
 Street:                         5995 Mayfair Road 
 
 Postal code:                    44720 
 
 City:                           North Canton, OH 
                                 United States 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 iShares Trust 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 02 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              10.27 %                     2.01 %      12.28 %                             93544515 
 
 Previous                         10.41 %                     1.95 %      12.36 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US2536511031               0        9605594            0 %        10.27 % 
 
 Total                    9605594                       10.27 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                   1880901           2.01 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                 1880901           2.01 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 -                                                                                                     0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust                            %                                    %                     % 
 Company, National Association 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                             9.44 %                                    %                9.44 % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                             %                                    %                     %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 13:39 ET (18:39 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.49% 728.74 Delayed Quote.1.51%
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED 1.26% 13.72 Delayed Quote.27.02%
PVR LIMITED 0.32% 1499.45 Delayed Quote.13.22%
TRIDENT LIMITED -2.69% 14.12 End-of-day quote.42.91%
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
07:40aDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
07:40aDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
07:40aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03:01aDIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : America First Credit Union Chooses Diebold Nixdor..
PR
02/04DGAP-DD : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
DJ
02/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
02/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Outlines Social And Environmental Progress In 202..
PR
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Diebold Nixdorf Inc Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sa..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Diebold Nixdorf Inc Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selli..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Diebold Nixdorf Inc Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Sellin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 868 M - -
Net income 2020 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 052 M 1 052 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 13,54 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED27.02%1 052
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED2.59%9 271
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION17.31%5 893
SYNNEX CORPORATION5.24%4 530
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.28%2 188
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.23.69%971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ