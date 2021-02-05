DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-05 / 19:38 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Street: 5995 Mayfair Road Postal code: 44720 City: North Canton, OH United States Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. iShares Trust 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Feb 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 10.27 % 2.01 % 12.28 % 93544515 Previous 10.41 % 1.95 % 12.36 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) US2536511031 0 9605594 0 % 10.27 % Total 9605594 10.27 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 1880901 2.01 % recall) Total 1880901 2.01 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % - 0 0 % Total 0 0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, % % % LLC - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust % % % Company, National Association - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. % % % Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management % % % (Australia) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors 9.44 % % 9.44 % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %

February 05, 2021 13:39 ET (18:39 GMT)