DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2

BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % %
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management % % %
(UK) Limited
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % %
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % %
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % %
S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Investment Management % % %
Ireland Holdings Limited
BlackRock Asset Management % % %
Ireland Limited
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % %
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % %
S.a.r.l.
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management % % %
Schweiz AG
- % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17 May 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1197431 2021-05-17
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197431&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 17, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)