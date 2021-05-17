Log in
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-

05/17/2021 | 10:27am EDT
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock UK Holdco Limited                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Schweiz AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
              5995 Mayfair Road 
              44720 North Canton, OH 
              United States 
Internet:     www.dieboldnixdorf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197431 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 098 M - -
Net income 2021 55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 038 M 1 038 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 13,28 $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth C. Radigan Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED24.58%1 038
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-9.58%8 215
SYNNEX CORPORATION48.54%6 273
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION21.88%5 901
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.24%2 001
EIZO CORPORATION20.47%855