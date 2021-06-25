Log in
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-

06/25/2021 | 08:45am EDT
 E*TRADE Financial                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
              5995 Mayfair Road 
              44720 North Canton, OH 
              United States 
Internet:     www.dieboldnixdorf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212272 2021-06-25

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212272&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 083 M - -
Net income 2021 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,53 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth C. Radigan Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED26.92%1 027
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED2.74%9 286
SYNNEX CORPORATION48.47%6 175
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION27.69%6 101
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.80%2 053
EIZO CORPORATION33.93%938