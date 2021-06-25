DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2

E*TRADE Financial % % % Holdings, LLC ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 24 Jun 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1212272 2021-06-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)