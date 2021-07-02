Log in
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-

07/02/2021 | 10:08am EDT
 E*TRADE Financial                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on 
 which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and 
 therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions 
 section 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
              5995 Mayfair Road 
              44720 North Canton, OH 
              United States 
Internet:     www.dieboldnixdorf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215070 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215070&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

