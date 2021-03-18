DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3

18 March 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1176839 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 15:22 ET (19:22 GMT)