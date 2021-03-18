Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 20:21 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
 
 Street:                         5995 Mayfair Road 
 
 Postal code:                    44720 
 
 City:                           North Canton, OH 
                                 United States 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 iShares Trust 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              10.49 %                     2.23 %      12.72 %                             94398095 
 
 Previous                         10.20 %                     2.28 %      12.48 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US2536511031               0        9900687            0 %        10.49 % 
 
 Total                    9900687                       10.49 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                   2102912           2.23 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                 2102912           2.23 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                                549        0.001 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                               549        0.001 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                             9.09 %                                    %                9.76 % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust                            %                                    %                     % 
 Company, National Association 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 15:22 ET (19:22 GMT)

All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
03:23pDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -3-
DJ
03:23pDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
03:23pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03:23pDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Sect..
DJ
03/17DGAP-DD  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
DJ
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Diebold Nixd..
MT
03/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED  : Ikea Wins Retail Technology Award for Best Artif..
PU
03/09DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03/03DGAP-DD  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 094 M - -
Net income 2021 90,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 217 M 1 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,33 $
Last Close Price 15,57 $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth C. Radigan Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED46.06%1 342
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-4.06%8 729
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION26.13%6 219
SYNNEX CORPORATION29.72%5 415
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.11.02%2 375
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.32.92%1 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ