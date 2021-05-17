DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-05-17 / 16:25
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
iShares Trust
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 May 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 9.58 % 2.96 % 12.54 % 94459807
Previous 10.06 % 2.42 % 12.48 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 9044963 0 % 9.58 %
Total 9044963 9.58 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in
date period absolute %
Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 2797612 2.96 %
recall)
Total 2797612 2.96 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
- 0 0 %
Total 0 0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, % % %
LLC
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust % % %
Company, National Association
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. % % %
Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management % % %
(Australia) Limited
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors 7.88 % % 9.49 %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada % % %
Limited
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
