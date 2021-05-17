Log in
DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/17/2021 | 10:27am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-17 / 16:25 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
 
 Street:                         5995 Mayfair Road 
 
 Postal code:                    44720 
 
 City:                           North Canton, OH 
                                 United States 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 iShares Trust 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 12 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               9.58 %                     2.96 %      12.54 %                             94459807 
 
 Previous                         10.06 %                     2.42 %      12.48 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US2536511031               0        9044963            0 %         9.58 % 
 
 Total                    9044963                       9.58 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                   2797612           2.96 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                 2797612           2.96 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 -                                                                                                     0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust                            %                                    %                     % 
 Company, National Association 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                             7.88 %                                    %                9.49 % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                             %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                            %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada                        %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

