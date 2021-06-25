DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-06-25 / 14:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Street: 5995 Mayfair Road Postal code: 44720 City: North Canton, OH United States Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 Jun 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 1.49 % 3.46 % 4.94 % 94598357 Previous 1.74 % 3.45 % 5.19 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) US2536511031 0 1404813 0.00 % 1.49 % Total 1404813 1.49 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Call Option From 18.06.2021 to at any time 34200 0.04 % 21.01.2022 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 3226737 3.41 % lending agreements Total 3260937 3.45 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Put Option From 18.06.2021 to at any time Physical 9400 0.01 % 21.01.2022 Total 9400 0.01 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services % % % Corp. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. Morgan Stanley Alternative % % % Investments LLC Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Smith % % % Barney LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc.

June 25, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)