DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Jun 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 1.49 % 3.46 % 4.94 % 94598357
Previous 1.74 % 3.45 % 5.19 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 1404813 0.00 % 1.49 %
Total 1404813 1.49 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
date period absolute in %
Call Option From 18.06.2021 to at any time 34200 0.04 %
21.01.2022
Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 3226737 3.41 %
lending agreements
Total 3260937 3.45 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
Put Option From 18.06.2021 to at any time Physical 9400 0.01 %
21.01.2022
Total 9400 0.01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Services LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services % % %
Corp.
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Investment % % %
Management Inc.
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Investment % % %
Management Inc.
Morgan Stanley Alternative % % %
Investments LLC
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Smith % % %
Barney LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
