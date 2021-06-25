Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-25 / 14:43 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 
 
 Street:                         5995 Mayfair Road 
 
 Postal code:                    44720 
 
 City:                           North Canton, OH 
                                 United States 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 18 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               1.49 %                     3.46 %       4.94 %                             94598357 
 
 Previous                          1.74 %                     3.45 %       5.19 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US2536511031               0        1404813         0.00 %         1.49 % 
 
 Total                    1404813                       1.49 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Call Option                            From 18.06.2021 to     at any time                        34200         0.04 % 
                                        21.01.2022 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      3226737         3.41 % 
 lending agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            3260937         3.45 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                    period                  settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Put Option     From 18.06.2021 to      at any time             Physical                           9400         0.01 % 
                21.01.2022 
 
                                                                Total                              9400         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                           %                                       %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                           %                                       %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Alternative                          %                                       %                       % 
 Investments LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Smith                                %                                       %                       % 
 Barney LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
08:45aDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
08:45aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
08:45aDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Sect..
DJ
06/23DGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
06/23DGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Sect..
DJ
06/23DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
06/21DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED  : Wedbush Starts Diebold Nixdorf at Neutral With $..
MT
05/31DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/26DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED  : ADIB Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Deliver 24..
PU
05/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Falling Tuesday, Resisting New Gains by Crude Oil,..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 083 M - -
Net income 2021 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,53 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth C. Radigan Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED26.92%1 027
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED2.74%9 286
SYNNEX CORPORATION48.47%6 175
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION27.69%6 101
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.80%2 053
EIZO CORPORATION33.93%938