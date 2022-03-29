Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Announces its Support for the Amazon River Basin Water Quality Monitoring Project

Press Release

Diebold Nixdorf Announces its Support for the Amazon River Basin Water Quality Monitoring Project

Company sponsors the Yara Project, a research platform promoted by

Universidade do Estado do Amazonas to monitor the water quality of rivers in the region

HUDSON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving and connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announces its support for the Yara Project, promoted by Universidade do Estado do Amazonas (UEA), for monitoring the water quality of the Amazon River basin. The project is a joint realization between the Manaus and Parintins campuses focusing on developing a platform that allows automatic and real-time analysis of the waters of the region. In Parintins, electronic sensors will be installed that are specially designed to collect and analyze parameters such as color, pH index, temperature, conductivity, turbidity and amount of dissolved oxygen in the waters among others.

"We are very happy to be part of this project that aims to streamline and strengthen river water monitoring throughout the region," says Fernando Curcio, Industrial Director of Diebold

Nixdorf Brazil and responsible for the company's factory in Manaus. "Diebold Nixdorf is recognized worldwide for its social and environmental responsibility work, and our management in the Amazon also follows these guidelines. We seek to collaborate with the community to promote a more sustainable and fairer environment. The UEA´s work has great synergy with this purpose that we want to share."

Seen as a disruptive action in the region, the Yara data collection platform main mission is to reduce the time and costs involved in monitoring river waters, making the process of analyzing and monitoring the Amazon River basin faster and more reliable. Due to its size and difficult access, water samples collected from all rivers that will be analyzed in the laboratory require a great effort that can sometimes be detracted in the transport or management of the collected material. The program seeks to reduce these challenges by allowing automated water collection", explains Professor Dr. Carlossandro Albuquerque, one of the creators of the project.

In addition, the initiative has the participation of professors Dr. Ieda Batista, Dr. José Camilo Ramos de Souza, Dr. Fabio Cardoso, Dr. Rafael Jovito, Dr. Raimundo Claudio, MSc. Manoel Rendeiro and MSc. André Printes.

Diebold Nixdorf´s support will help enable an important digital ecosystem to be constructed that will allow the project to be developed. To make water analysis faster, a set of mini-stations for automatic data collection will be installed starting in the port of Parintins. Parintins is a city considered strategic to the program since the location is in the central region of the Amazon basin, after draining the main tributaries of the largest river on the planet. In a practical manner, these mini-stations will be composed of sensors and transmitters specially designed to withstand the weather, waste and predators in the environment. "One challenge we have is to design the right hardware to withstand periods of floods and ebbs, as well as the volume of mud, rocks and branches that can become tangled or prevent correct analysis," says Professor Printes. "Another characteristic is the presence of animals that can attack the facility,"

he adds.

In addition to the hardware, the Yara project will also develop specific software for data transmission, storage and analysis. "We have to ensure that the records made are sent automatically and reliably to all our laboratories in Manaus and Parintins, and later to other public and private institutions that may be interested and can help manage and preserve nature in the Amazon," reinforces Professor Albuquerque.

Yara's initiative will also contribute to the construction of a historical foundation of the results obtained for comparisons and verifications needed for complete mapping. "We have already started a very important point, which is digitization of the results and patterns that we will analyze daily. We will create a unique record with a compilation of recent information to contribute to water monitoring," explains Professor Dr. Jose Camilo Ramos. "It is of great pride to see this materialize here in Parintins, which is a lucky island carved out by the Amazon, the largest natural ecosystem on our planet."

Diebold Nixdorf's history with the region is long-standing, as is its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused practices. The company has a factory in Manaus with 350 collaborators and 18,000 square meters, certified by ISO 14000 (focused on environmental management) and 450001 (focused on occupational health and safety management). The plant has its own waste management and water treatment system, for example. "Today, over 80% of the material we use to produce our equipment is recycled," says Curcio, noting that the company's local initiatives are not restricted to the environmental aspect.

"During the pandemic, we readapted the operation to cede all our oxygen supply to hospitals by putting our ESG guidelines into practice, thinking about the well-being of the community. We also provide staple food baskets and cleaning kits for the families of our collaborators and ensure their jobs with us even with the complex Covid-19 scenario. We want to maintain this relationship and help with local development."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

