  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
News 
Summary

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : CFO Jeffrey Rutherford to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

08/05/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, announced today that Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. In a virtual presentation, Rutherford will discuss how the company is transforming its business model and leveraging its competitive differentiation for growth.

The discussion will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 10. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/dbd/2493652, and a replay will be available on Diebold Nixdorf's investor relations website at Events & Presentations.   

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

DN-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-cfo-jeffrey-rutherford-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-24th-annual-technology-internet--communications-conference-301349611.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
