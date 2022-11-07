Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Material Agreement - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 31, 2022

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common shares, $1.25 par value per share DBD New York Stock Exchange





Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement





As previously disclosed, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") is party to the Credit Agreement, dated as of November 23, 2015 (as amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Existing Credit Agreement"), among the Company, as borrower, the Company's subsidiary borrowers party thereto, the lenders party thereto from time to time (collectively, the "Lenders") and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., as administrative agent (the "Administrative Agent").





On October 31, 2022, the Company entered into a limited waiver (the "Limited Waiver") in connection with the Existing Credit Agreement, among the Company, the Administrative Agent, the other subsidiary borrower party thereto and the Lenders party thereto. Pursuant to the terms of the Limited Waiver, Lenders constituting required TLA/RC lenders have agreed to temporarily waive the Company's non-compliance with the total net leverage ratio financial covenant included in the Existing Credit Agreement for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as any default or event of default that may have arisen as a result of any inaccurate representation or warranty due to the existence of any default or event of default as a result of such non-compliance. The Limited Waiver is effective through December 31, 2022.





The foregoing description of the terms of the Limited Waiver does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Limited Waiver, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously disclosed, the Company is party to the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2022 (as amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Transaction Support Agreement"), among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries, certain creditors holding primarily the Company's term loans and certain creditors holding primarily the Company's 2024 senior notes and/or 2025 senior notes as well as its term loans. Following execution of the Transaction Support Agreement, additional eligible creditors have executed joinders thereto as permitted by its terms. As a result, the percentage of the Company's term loans held by holders who are party to the Transaction Support Agreement has increased from approximately 79% on the date of signing to approximately 97% today, and the percentage of the Company's 2024 senior notes that are held by holders who are party to the Transaction Support Agreement has increased from approximately 59% on the date of signing to approximately 83% today.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Limited Waiver, dated as of October 31, 2022, among Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., a national banking association, as administrative agent, the other Subsidiary Borrowers party thereto and the Lenders party thereto. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)













Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Date: November 04, 2022 By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken Name: Jonathan B. Leiken Title: Executive Vice President, and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary









dbd-20221104