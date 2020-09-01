|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/01/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.09.2020 / 23:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mrs.
|First name:
|Lauren C.
|Last name(s):
|States
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.239 USD
|14830.20 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.239 USD
|14830.20 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|
|5995 Mayfair Road
|
|44720 North Canton, OH
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
3 847 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-217 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 844 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-2,97x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
648 M
648 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,65x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|22 000
|Free-Float
|76,3%
|
