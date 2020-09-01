Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/01/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2020 / 23:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mrs.
First name: Lauren C.
Last name(s): States

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.239 USD 14830.20 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.239 USD 14830.20 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-28; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


01.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62497  01.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 847 M - -
Net income 2020 -217 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-21.02%648
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED54.04%13 699
SYNNEX CORPORATION-1.28%6 548
AISINO CORPORATION-21.97%4 885
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.90%2 114
EIZO CORPORATION0.64%805
