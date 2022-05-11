Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 11:50:40 am EDT
2.385 USD   -0.21%
11:13aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:08aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:04aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/11/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2022 / 17:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: William A.
Last name(s): Borden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 5,346 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated?s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on November 16, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Borden with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2022; UTC?4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74911  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
