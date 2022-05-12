Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 10:37:07 am EDT
2.640 USD   +15.79%
10:38aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:26aDiebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:06aDiebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Gary G.
Last name(s): Greenfield

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.40 USD 60000.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.40 USD 60000.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC?4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74997  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
10:38aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
10:26aDiebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:06aDiebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
PR
08:05aDiebold Nixdorf to Showcase Low-Touch Retail Experiences for Shoppers and Staff at Euro..
PR
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to..
AQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 753 M - -
Net income 2022 -191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Marquez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-74.81%180
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-5.36%5 209
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.58%1 948
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-1.59%855
EIZO CORPORATION-15.61%558
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.06%474