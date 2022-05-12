|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.05.2022 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Gary G.
|Last name(s):
|Greenfield
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.40 USD
|60000.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.40 USD
|60000.00 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|
|44236 Hudson, OH
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
74997 12.05.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 753 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-191 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 842 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-0,79x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
180 M
180 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,54x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|22 000
|Free-Float
|75,7%
|
